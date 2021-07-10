Indians overcome blunder with walk-off home run

CLEVELAND -- Exiled to the clubhouse after being ejected, Indians Manager Terry Francona heard a loud rumble.

Bobby Bradley made Progressive Field rock.

Bradley homered leading off the ninth inning as Cleveland overcame some bad baserunning that led to a crazy play at third base and Francona getting tossed in a wild 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Bradley drove a 1-2 pitch from Jake Brentz (2-2) over the wall in right-center for his 10th home run as the Indians got their second consecutive walk-off win at home.

Francona didn't get to see it live.

"Because when you come in here, everything is delayed by about eight or 10 seconds," he said. "I ran to the TV and Bobby is standing there in the batter's box. Then about two seconds later, I saw why.

"That was a very nice little surprise."

It was quite a moment for Bradley, who has given Cleveland's lineup some pop since he was brought up from the minors. His heroics came a day after Franmil Reyes' three-run home run in the ninth ended the Indians' nine-game losing streak.

"It's just baseball at the end of the day and sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn't," said Bradley, who also homered Thursday. "And unfortunately during the nine-game streak, things weren't going our way, but we never gave up."

James Karinchak (6-2) got his second win in two nights, steering around a leadoff double in the ninth.

Jorge Soler homered for the Royals, who have dropped 14 of 17 to fall a season-worst 16 games under .500.

Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie struck out nine in a career-high seven innings.

Before Bradley's big swing, the Indians were positioned to break a 1-1 tie in the eighth but literally ran themselves out of the inning.

Daniel Johnson led off with a soft liner off Royals starter Brad Keller that fell between outfielders Andrew Benetendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Michael A. Taylor. He went to second on a throwing error.

Cesar Hernandez followed with a single to get Johnson to third, and that's where the fun started.

Amed Rosario hit a grounder to Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez, who trapped Johnson in a rundown between home and third. Johnson stayed alive long enough for Hernandez to get to third.

But as both were being tagged by Royals catcher Salvador Perez, Johnson -- who was entitled to the base -- stepped off and third-base umpire James Hoye called both runners out.

Francona asked for an explanation on the double play. He was ejected for the first time this season.

"There's a couple ways to go there and I don't think they got it right," Francona said. "I probably said some things that I didn't mean, but it's a tough play especially in that situation in the game."

WHITE SOX 12, ORIOLES 1 Baltimore-area native Gavin Sheets homered in his first trip to Camden Yards as a major-leaguer, and Chicago routed Baltimore. Sheets -- whose father, Larry, played six seasons with the Orioles in the 1980s -- smashed a pitch from Cesar Valdez to right-center in the seventh inning. Dallas Keuchel (Razorbacks) scattered 7 hits over 7 innings, yielding 1 run to earn his first road victory since May 17.

YANKEES 4, ASTROS 0 DJ LeMahieu and Brett Gardner each drove in two runs and four New York pitchers limited Houston to three hits.

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 1 Three Tampa Bay relievers combined on five scoreless innings, Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs and the Rays won their fifth consecutive game by beating Toronto.

TWINS 4, TIGERS 2 Max Kepler hit a two-run triple during a four-run sixth inning as Minnesota defeated Detroit.

RANGERS 3, ATHLETICS 2 Adolis Garcia's two-run single to center field highlighted a three-run sixth, and Jordan Lyles won his third consecutive start as Texas beat Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 5, MARLINS 0 Charlie Morton pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, Ronald Acuna Jr. was restrained after being plunked by another Marlins pitcher and Atlanta beat Miami. The 37-year-old Morton struck out seven and walked two. Miami reliever Anthony Bender hit Acuna with a pitch in the seventh. A frustrated Acuna stared and walked toward Bender before he was restrained by Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro.

REDS 2, BREWERS 0 Wade Miley pitched eight shutout innings and helped himself by doubling and scoring in Cincinnati's victory over Milwaukee.

METS 13, PIRATES 4 Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam and Jonathan Villar connected twice for solo shots as New York defeated Pittsburgh.

INTERLEAGUE

RED SOX 11, PHILLIES 5 Kike Hernandez led off the Red Sox first with a home run, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run shot and Rafael Devers also homered to lead Boston over Philadelphia.

