Jury finds Rogers man not guilty of sexual assault

BENTONVILLE -- A jury Friday found a Rogers man not guilty of a charge he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl.

Jose Eduardo Castaneda, 56, faced from five to 20 years in prison had he been convicted of the second-degree sexual assault charge.

Castaneda stood next to Matthew Dearmore, his attorney, as Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren read the verdict.

Castaneda was arrested March 28, 2019.

A 17-year-old girl reported he had sexually abused her when she was 9 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit. She said Castaneda abused her in Rogers and California, according to the affidavit.

She testified Thursday at the trial.

Castaneda testified in his defense. Dearmore asked him if he had ever inappropriately touched the girl.

"No," Castaneda replied.

Some of Castaneda's family members also testified on his behalf.

Matthew Light, deputy prosecutor, told jurors the teen's word was enough evidence for them to find Castaneda guilty of the felony charge. Light said the teen described during her testimony multiple incidents of being abused by Castaneda.

Dearmore reminded jurors they were deciding only the charge related to the accusation against Castaneda in Benton County when the teen was 9 and not any of the incidents she said occurred earlier in California.