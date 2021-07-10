Kick to system

FAYETTEVILLE -- The first time Cam Little played in a football game was also the first time he wore a helmet and pads.

Little was a freshman soccer player for Southmoore High School in Moore, Okla., in the fall of 2017 and decided it would be fun to give football a shot as a punter and kicker.

A friend on the football team who also played soccer helped him get a tryout.

"I went out for a practice and spiraled the ball on a punt," Little said. "The coaches said, 'We don't have anyone that can do that. Do you want to suit up for a junior varsity game tonight?' I was like, 'Sure, why not?' It was kind of crazy.

"When I put on a helmet and pads, it felt foreign to me to have all that gear on. In soccer, shin guards were the only thing I wore."

Little's first football game on short notice went pretty well. He recalled that Southmoore beat Moore, and he got off two punts without any issues and hit his only extra-point attempt.

"I'd never fielded a football before or gotten rushed, so I felt good about my punts," he said. "They weren't the best punts in the world, but they were OK. The PAT went where it was supposed to go.

"I said, 'Well, I guess this is how football rolls.' "

Four years later, Little is a scholarship freshman kicker at the University of Arkansas.

After enrolling at Arkansas in January and going through spring practice, Little will compete with redshirt sophomore Matthew Phillips for the No. 1 placekicking and kickoff jobs in preseason practice.

"It's a big blessing knowing I'm at a Division I school chasing my dream," Little said. "I'm itching to get back on the field with the guys for fall camp."

Little developed into one of the nation's top high school kickers after he said he got serious about football the summer before his junior year at Southmoore when he went to Kohl's Kicking Camp.

Last year he was rated the No. 1 kicker nationally by ESPN and 247Sports and named to the Under Armour All-America Game roster.

"About five games into my sophomore year, I actually thought about quitting football," Little said. "I wanted to focus on soccer.

"But I ended up sticking with football, and when I went to Kohl's, I did really well. I said, 'Dang, I have a real knack for this if I keep working at it.' That's when I really started trying to become the best kicker I could and outwork my competition to get a scholarship."

Last season, Little made 6 of 10 field goal attempts with a long of 49 yards and hit all 24 extra points. He averaged 35.5 yards on 41 punts with nine inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

"Cam Little, in our opinion, is as good a kicker as there is in the country," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said on signing day. "We were very fortunate to get him."

Little said Arkansas was one of two Power 5 conference schools to offer him a scholarship along with Colorado. He also had scholarship offers from Air Force, Army and Navy. Oklahoma State was among the schools that wanted him to walk on with the opportunity to earn a scholarship.

Little is the first kicker to be a scholarship signee with the Razorbacks since Cole Hedlund in 2015.

"As a kicker when you get offered a scholarship, it really stands out," Little said. "It says, 'We really want you here, and we think you have the potential to be a great kicker at our school.'

"So the love the Arkansas coaching staff showed me, it makes me feel important and it makes me feel wanted. I feel I owe it to them to grind my butt off every day and make sure that I live up to the expectations they have for me as a scholarship kicker."

Southmoore Coach Josh Norman said Arkansas made a wise decision to sign Little to a scholarship.

"I don't doubt that Cam will be playing on Sundays some day," Norman said, referring to the NFL. "He's a great kid and tremendously talented. I say offer him a scholarship and make sure he gets on your campus instead of waiting and seeing if you can get him as a walk-on."

In Arkansas' second scrimmage of the spring, which was open to the public at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Little went 1 for 3 on field goal attempts. He made a 47-yarder after missing from 29 and 44 yards.

"The first scrimmage went kind of rough," Little said. "It was my first time kicking in the stadium. I'm not glad I missed the kicks, but I owned up to my mistakes and it was a good learning experience.

"I think it definitely helped strengthen my mental game. Basically, it's a 'next kick' mindset. You miss the kick, it's over with and you've got to hit the next one."

Little said he believes he hit 25 of his final 26 live field goal attempts in practice, including 2 for 2 in the Red-White Game when he made attempts from 20 and 38 yards.

"I think I had a really good last two weeks of spring ball," he said. "I kind of got my rhythm and mojo back."

Phillips, who hit a 26-yarder against Alabama last season on his only attempt in 2020, hit 6 of 7 field goal tries in the open scrimmage and Red-White Game in the spring, with a long of 47.

"Matthew's a great kicker," Little said. "When I came to campus in January, he really took me under his wing. He's taught me a lot about kicking in college, especially the mindset you need. I'm sure there are some kickers that would see a freshman on scholarship coming in and go, 'Just pick it all up on your own.' I really appreciate Matthew for helping me.

"It's going to be a great competition in camp -- I'm going to help him as much as I can, too -- and may the best man win."

Little said Arkansas special teams coordinator Scott Fountain -- who previously coached at Auburn, Mississippi State and Georgia -- met him in the spring of 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports.

"I knew about Coach Fountain and followed what he had done at Georgia and was hoping he'd recruit me," Little said. "I'd never talked to him before, and then out of the blue I got a text message from him that said, 'Hey Cam, I'm going to be at your school tomorrow.'

"I thought it was really cool that he came out to my school and met me. No other college coach had done that before. So that really stuck out to me, and the relationship built from there."

Little was among the players who visited Arkansas' campus for a junior weekend in early March 2020. A week later the pandemic hit.

"I was super fortunate to get that visit in," Little said. "Otherwise, I wouldn't have gotten to see Fayetteville and the campus and all the facilities in person before I committed.

"I loved it here. It was a beautiful place with great facilities. Everything about it said, 'This is an SEC school.' "

Little, 6-2, has gained 17 pounds since arriving at Arkansas with his weight going from 168 to 185.

"I feel like I've gained some pretty good weight," Little said. "I've definitely noticed a difference in getting stronger and getting my body more at a Division I-looking level.

"You can swing easier on longer kicks when you gain weight like that and keep the same technique you would on a 30-yarder or if you go back to 50 or 55 yards. At workouts the other day, I went back to 54 yards, I swung easy and I cleared [the goal posts] by 6, 7 yards. It's a good feeling to have that skill set.

"It also helps in the recovery process to have more leg strength. That's definitely going to help in fall camp when we're kicking all the time."

At a glance

CLASS Freshman

POSITION Kicker

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-2, 185 pounds

HOMETOWN Moore, Okla.

HIGH SCHOOL Southmoore

NOTEWORTHY ESPN and 247Sports rated him the top high school kicker in the nation last year. ... Chosen for the Under Armour All-America Game. ... Hit 6 of 10 field-goal attempts last season with a long of 49 yards and made all 24 extra point attempts. ... Averaged 35.5 yards on 41 punts with 9 inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. ... Had scholarship offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Air Force, Army and Navy. ... Hit 2 of 2 field-goal attempts in the Red-White Game after enrolling at Arkansas in January.

More News The fifth in a series featuring newcomers to the University of Arkansas football team.