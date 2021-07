Kyrgios out of Olympics

SYDNEY -- Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Australia's tennis team for the Olympics hours after Tokyo's governor confirmed a ban on fans in the city's stadiums during the games that start July 23.

Kyrgios posted a statement on social media Friday to announce his withdrawal, citing a need to get healthy and the ban on fans at Tokyo Olympics venues as reasons.

"It's been my dream to represent Australia at the Olympics, and I know I may never get that opportunity again," Kyrgios posted. "But I also know myself. The thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn't sit right with me. It never has."

The 26-year-old Australian, who also missed the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, said he also "wouldn't want to take an opportunity away from a healthy Aussie athlete ready to represent the country."

At Wimbledon last week, Kyrgios had to retire after the second set of his third-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime because of a strained abdominal muscle.

He said it was a heartbreaking way to lose, and later foreshadowed his Olympic decision when he said if he played in Tokyo, he wanted to do it with full crowds, with his support team there and he wanted to be able to watch other athletes compete.

-- The Associated Press