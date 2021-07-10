Opposed to bailout

I am a retiree of a state agency. In my 30-plus years of contributing to that agency's insurance options, I do not remember any outside bailout because of poor management and underfunding. I remember an almost yearly increase in premiums and choosing between different coverages provided by vetted insurance companies.

I am totally opposed to bailing out the public school employees. They created their problem and they should solve it. The state can give them a loan, but it must be repaid.

I have not seen an article in the paper explaining why there is a shortfall or who is responsible.

Arkansas schools repeatedly score poorly in standard tests, and it seems the teachers have been working from home or just not working and still getting full salary. They are saving money and can pay to solve the problem.

The teachers union must be a big contributor to politicians' campaigns since there was no mention in the paper that I saw of much discussion or opposition to giving the money.

I was also surprised that I have not seen evidence where any investigative reporter or editorial writer of the paper has looked into this giveaway and written about it.

BRIAN WRIGHT

Heber Springs

Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Send them all home

What a mess. We are, according to the experts, facing the greatest financial crisis since the Depression and our fate is in the hands of Congress and the president.

I've always been an optimist, but it's nearly impossible to find a ray of hope. I said "nearly impossible." Scores of Republican members of Congress have signed a pledge not to vote for a tax increase. True, this sounds like a "foxhole conversion," since their fingerprints are all over this mess, but wait, we may be on to something.

We know how every member of Congress is going to vote, so do we really need them in Washington?

We could eliminate or reduce their salaries and benefits. Since there is no need for them to be in Washington we could eliminate their transportation, spas, etc. I think we're making progress.

We demand judges tell us how they will vote on issues before confirmation, so do we really need them after that?

The president is at his best when speaking in foreign venues. Enough said there.

You get the picture. If my idea hasn't captured you yet, think of this. If we don't have politicians in Washington, do we really need the hundreds of reporters lurking about?

I'm just getting started.

CHUCK KELLY

Little Rock

On health coverage

The coronavirus pandemic highlighted the importance of having access to affordable health coverage. Finding affordable health insurance is particularly challenging for adults 50-64 who often face higher premiums that make the costs unaffordable for many.

Two new policy changes could help those millions of uninsured Americans get health coverage at a price they can afford.

The federal government has opened a special enrollment period now through Aug. 15, when anyone without insurance can purchase it through healthcare.gov. Perhaps even more importantly, extra financial assistance for the next two years is available to people purchasing insurance on the ACA Marketplace.

In Arkansas, as many as 171,000 adults ages 50 to 64 could potentially be helped by this special enrollment period and expanded premium tax credits, including the 9 percent of Arkansans ages 50 to 64 who are uninsured and could be eligible for coverage through sources like the Health Insurance Marketplace or Medicaid. Many Arkansans could now pay as little as zero dollars for their premiums, while others could save up to thousands a year.

Uninsured rates are disproportionately high in communities of color; 20 percent of older adults in these groups are uninsured.

No American should be cut off from the opportunity to live a healthy life. AARP Arkansas encourages all Arkansans who are uninsured or struggling to afford health insurance to visit www.healthcare.gov for information about how to get more affordable health insurance during this two-year period. People who already receive financial assistance are likely eligible for even more help. For those who were not eligible for financial assistance through the Marketplace before, check again; you may be eligible now. In addition, anyone receiving unemployment insurance in 2021 will not have to pay premiums for ACA Marketplace plans.

WILLA SANDERS

Little Rock