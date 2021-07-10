Man found in road in dies of injuries

Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after a man found lying in a North Little Rock roadway Friday afternoon later died at a hospital, according to a police report.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department were sent at 3:50 p.m. to West 25th and Division streets in North Little Rock, about 1½ miles west-southwest of the Interstate 40/Interstate 30 interchange.

The officers found the man suffering from what they called significant traumatic injury. Police did not reveal the specific trauma because of its relevance to the investigation, the report said.

The man's name was not released, pending notification of next of kin.