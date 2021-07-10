Man found shot, killed in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- The Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday, according to a news release.

Police found Herbert Brown, 40, dead in the driver's seat of a parked car that was still running after responding to a welfare check at Phoenix Village Apartments at 923 Raleigh St. about 6:30 a.m. Friday, the release states. Brown had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, said this is so far believed to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.

The department is following "a number of leads," though no arrests have been made, the release states. The investigation is ongoing. Those with any potentially helpful information are asked to contact the department's criminal investigation division at (479) 709-5100.