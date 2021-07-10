• Paris police released rapper Lil Baby from custody Friday after fining him for having cannabis in his car, according to the city prosecutor's office. He was stopped along with NBA star James Harden, who was frisked but not detained. Lil Baby's arrest on Thursday along one of the French capital's most upscale avenues shocked fans of both high-profile Americans, in town for Paris Fashion Week -- and also resurfaced questions about racial profiling in France. After his release, the Grammy-nominated rapper from Atlanta posted on Instagram "I'm Good" and said that he was heading back to the U.S. Plainclothes police stopped Harden, Lil Baby, and a bodyguard because a strong smell of cannabis was coming from their car, according to a French police official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to be publicly named. The official said that Lil Baby, 26,whose real name is Dominique Jones, initially refused to allow police to check the car. Uniformed officers then arrived and proceeded to search the car, finding 32 grams of cannabis, according to the official. Lil Baby and the bodyguard were taken into custody on suspicion of transporting drugs, and released Friday morning after being handed fines, prosecutors said. Video of the incident shared online shows a plainclothes officer frisking a confused-looking Harden, 31, while he holds his phone. While fans of Harden and the singer raised concerns online about racial profiling, Paris police tweeted that it was based on an "infraction." Both men are Black, and the police officers white.

• Rocker Marilyn Manson surrendered to police in Los Angeles in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant out of New Hampshire where he allegedly assaulted a videographer at a concert, authorities said. Manson, 52, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from an incident on Aug. 19, 2019, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. Gilford police Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee said Thursday that Manson had turned himself into law enforcement in Los Angeles the week before. Manson was booked and released without bail pending a court appearance in New Hampshire. Manson's attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. Los Angeles Police Capt. Brent McGuyre confirmed Manson's surrender to The Associated Press. Manson turned himself in at the department's Hollywood station on July 2 and was processed on the warrant before being released. The victim, a videographer, was in the venue's stage pit area at the time of the alleged assault, Gilford police previously said. The misdemeanor charges can each result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine if convicted.