Elsa’s hard rain, high wind hit Northeast

NEW YORK — The fast-moving storm Elsa lashed New York City and New England on Friday with heavy rain and high winds, flooding streets, toppling trees and hindering some rail service.

Maximum sustained winds from the storm were near 50 mph with higher gusts as it moved over Massachusetts. But the National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. update that Elsa was no longer considered a tropical storm.

Elsa remained powerful enough to drop about 3.5 inches of rain in areas of Massachusetts and Rhode Island by early afternoon, flooding streets and stranding cars.

Storm conditions caused morning snags on commuter rail lines across the New York City region, with slight delays on the Harlem Line north of the city and service suspended on the Long Island Rail Road’s Oyster Bay Branch because of fallen trees.

The storm was expected to produce heavy rain — up to 4 inches on the Maine coast — before blowing into the Bay of Fundy and Canada late Friday.

The system already was blamed for one death in Florida on Wednesday and spawned a damaging tornado in Georgia.

Killer grizzly is shot dead in Montana

HELENA Mont. — A grizzly bear that pulled a California woman from her tent and killed her earlier this week was fatally shot early Friday by wildlife officials, who used night-vision goggles to stake out a chicken coop that the bear raided near the small Montana town where the woman was attacked.

The bear was shot by federal wildlife workers shortly after midnight when it approached a trap set near the coop about 2 miles from Ovando, where Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, Calif., was killed early Tuesday, said Greg Lemon with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The bear had raided the chicken coop overnight Wednesday, and officials set a baited trap nearby hoping to lure the animal back, Lemon said. Authorities said campsites in town would remain closed until DNA evidence in the case is returned.

“Based on the size of the bear, the color of the bear and the nature of the chicken coop raids, we’re confident we’ve got the offending bear,” he said. Lemon said tracks found at the site of the coop also matched tracks found in Ovando.

The town along the banks of the Blackfoot River has fewer than 100 people and borders a huge expanse of forested lands that stretches to the Canada border. The region is home to an estimated 1,000 grizzlies.

Authorities hunted for the animal over three days, using helicopters and search crews on the ground and set out five large traps made from steel culverts and baited with roadkill in an effort to attract the bear.

Quake dislodges boulders, tips shelves

SAN FRANCISCO — Aftershocks hit the region between Northern California and Nevada on Friday after a magnitude-6 earthquake sent large boulders rolling into highways and knocked smaller items off shelves.

The quake shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday was centered south of Lake Tahoe near Walker, a rural community of a few hundred households in the eastern Sierra Nevadas. It was felt as far off as Las Vegas and San Francisco, authorities said. Days of aftershocks are expected.

California state emergency crews worked overnight and found minor road damage but no significant impacts on infrastructure, said Brian Ferguson, spokesman for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. No injuries were immediately reported.

Thursday’s earthquake was followed by scores of aftershocks, including at least a half-dozen of magnitude-4 or above, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Friday’s shocks are magnitude-3.7 and below.

The quake occurred along the Antelope Valley fault, which extends across the state line near Topaz Lake. Last month, a magnitude-5.8 earthquake rattled the eastern Sierra town of Lone Pine and sent boulders crashing down Mount Whitney.

Stranger’s shots kill husband, hurt wife

HOUSTON — Investigators were trying to determine Friday what prompted a man to open fire on a married couple, killing one of them and wounding the other, before fatally shooting himself inside a popular Houston seafood restaurant.

The couple was finishing dinner in the bar of the Downtown Aquarium Restaurant shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday when the man approached them, pulled out a gun and “immediately started firing rounds” at them, Houston police Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard said.

According to witnesses and security video from the restaurant, the man had been sitting at the other end of the bar before the shooting, police said. The 29-year-old husband died at the scene while his 24-year-old wife was shot at least once in the leg.

Police said Friday that the woman told investigators she and her husband did not know the man who shot them.

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition, Slinkard said. No other injuries were reported, and no identities were immediately released. Autopsies for the two men who died were scheduled for Friday.