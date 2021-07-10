NATURALS 10, WIND SURGE 2

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals scored nine runs in the fourth inning en route to defeating the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

With Friday's victory, Northwest Arkansas took over first place in the Class AA-Central North Division. The Naturals (31-25) lead Wichita (31-27) by one game.

Wichita led 2-0 entering the fourth inning, but Northwest Arkansas responded.

Nick Pratto scored the Naturals' first run after coming home on a fielder's choice by Freddy Fermin. Blake Perkins walked with the bases loaded, scoring MJ Melendez to tie the game at 2-2.

Brhet Bewley's two-run single made it 4-2 Naturals. Bobby Witt Jr. reached on a fielder's choice, and two runs came home on a throwing error by Wichita pitcher Calvin Faucher. Perkins and Bewley came home for a 6-2 lead.

Pratto's RBI triple scored Clay Dungan for an 8-2 advantage. Dairon Blanco extended Northwest Arkansas' lead to 9-2 with a run-scoring single that brought home Pratto.

Northwest Arkansas capped its scoring in the top of the fifth inning as Fermin scored on Dungan's force out.

Blanco and Pratto each had three hits to lead the Naturals.