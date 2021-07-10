New policy avoids immigration detention of moms-to-be, new moms

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency no longer will detain most pregnant, nursing and postpartum women for deportation, reversing a Trump-era rule that permitted officials to jail thousands of migrants in those circumstances, according to a policy released Friday.

The new policy is even more expansive than it was during the Obama era, when President Joe Biden was vice president. The Obama administration generally exempted pregnant women from immigration detention, but the Biden administration is also including women who gave birth within the previous year and those who are nursing, which could last longer than a year.

The policy adds to the growing list of migrants exempt from arrest or deportation for violating civil immigration laws. Critics have said Biden is abandoning his responsibility to enforce U.S. laws, but the president has said he wants a more humane approach to immigration, especially for parents and children arriving in increasing numbers from regions such as Central America.

Agency officials said in a statement that the new policy takes into greater account the "health and safety" of expecting and new mothers and recognizes "the time needed for infant development and parental bonding."

"[The agency] is committed to safeguarding the integrity of our immigration system and preserving the health and safety of pregnant, postpartum and nursing individuals," acting director Tae Johnson said in a statement. "Given the unique needs of this population, we will not detain individuals known to be pregnant, postpartum, or nursing unless release is prohibited by law or exceptional circumstances exist."

The agency administers pregnancy tests to female detainees after they are taken into custody as part of its regular health screenings, and some just then discover they are pregnant. In those cases, the policy says, the agency should "generally" release them from custody.

Pregnant and postpartum women may still be detained in "very limited circumstances," the policy says, when the woman "poses an imminent risk of death, violence, or physical harm" or is a national security concern. A field office director must approve the arrest and detention and ensure that such women receive medical care.