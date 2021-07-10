Dicamba damage complaints way up

The number of complaints of possible dicamba damage in Arkansas has surged from 23 to more than 180 in a little more than a week, according to figures from the state Department of Agriculture.

Most have come out of Arkansas County, at 30, followed by Poinsett, 24; Cross, 15; Monroe, 13; and Woodruff, 11, as of Friday morning. Reports added Friday afternoon increased the total from 158 to 184, but a breakdown by county was not available.

The department had received 23 complaints as of June 30, the last day for farmers to legally spray in-crop dicamba formulations across the top of their dicamba-tolerant soybeans and cotton.

Because it takes 10-14 days for dicamba symptomology to appear on susceptible varieties of soybeans and other vegetation, complaints are likely to continue over the next several weeks.

The agriculture department has received about 1,600 such complaints since 2017. Mississippi, Craighead and Crittenden counties accounted for most of those complaints. Those three counties have a combined 13 complaints this season. That's because more farmers are planting dicamba-tolerant crops, reducing acreage of crop varieties susceptible to the herbicide.

Some farmers are organizing a tour of crop damage next week, primarily around Stuttgart, Brinkley and Wynne.

The agriculture department this week put out a reminder notice of the June 30 cutoff and possible fines of up to $25,000 for each egregious violation of Arkansas pesticide law.

-- Stephen Steed

Applications sought for '21 trade award

Applications for the 2021 Governor's Award for Excellence in Global Trade are now being accepted, the Arkansas District Export Council said in a release Thursday.

The focus of the award this year is to honor Arkansas companies that have excelled in exporting or developed plans to maintain or increase sales or their workforce though exporting, despite the challenges of the covid-19 pandemic. Small, medium and large businesses and companies will be recognized.

Economic development entities are encouraged to nominate Arkansas-based manufacturing or agriculture companies involved in international markets. Companies may self-nominate.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 13. The award ceremony will be held Oct. 13 in Little Rock.

For more information, contact Heidi Whitman, administrative coordinator, at coordinator@exportarkansas.org or Rudy Ortiz, chairman, at chairman@exportarkansas.org.

-- John Magsam

Day ends on upbeat for Arkansas Index

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 634.20, up 15.61.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.