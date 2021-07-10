Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Austin Davis, 22, of 4156 N. Valley Lake Drive, No. 4, in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Davis was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Rogers

• Kirees Sampson, 18, of 502 W. Third St. in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Sampson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jared Whited, 29, of 11062 Cedar Rock Road in Garfield was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Whited was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Sunrise Vongsamphanh, 32, of 4665 Kimberly Place in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Vongsamphanh was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Travis Geiser, 34, of 1497 Dixie Industrial Drive in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Geiser was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jaime Barker, 42, of 224 Craig St. in West Fork was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Barker was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Crystal Patton, 37, of 79800 S. 7462 Road in Stilwell, Okla., was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Patton was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.