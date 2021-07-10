100 years ago

July 10, 1921

DEWITT -- The Arkansas County Grand Jury, which spent the past week investigating the murder last February of Pat Jones, deputy city marshal of DeWitt, and the assassination a week later of young Jones' father, City Marshal T. M. Jones, yesterday afternoon returned six indictments charging perjury. The indictments were returned against witnesses who are alleged to have given false testimony before the Grand Jury.

50 years ago

July 10, 1971

• Arkansas Power and Light Company and other electric companies outlined to the state Public Service Commission Friday a series of steps to conserve power that they would take in case of a shortage, before cutting off electricity to customers. As a precaution in case electric generating plants run short of fuel, the PSC had ordered all the companies to file plans by Friday showing how they would go about curtailing the distribution of electricity if they found that they could not produce enough to meet demands.

25 years ago

July 10, 1996

• Both the Arkansas Supreme Court and Gov. Jim Guy Tucker have less than a week to go. Tucker is slated to resign Monday in the middle of his four-year term after being convicted May 28 of fraud and conspiracy in federal court. The state's high court, scheduled to recess Monday until after Labor Day, is mulling a request to prohibit Tucker from acting as governor in his last days in office. The petition -- filed Monday by Steve Jackson, a Stuttgart lawyer, and Miles King, a Little Rock independent furniture broker -- also asks the court to suspend appointments and grants that Tucker has announced since his conviction.

10 years ago

July 10, 2011

• The Little Rock School District's Sept. 20 School Board election -- in which the Zones 1 and 5 seats are up for election -- will be the last conducted using the current configuration of election zones. Boundaries for the district's seven election zones must be redrawn in the state's largest district of nearly 26,000 students to equalize the zone populations before the September 2012 election. Redrawing boundary lines is necessary in all Arkansas school districts that are divided into election zones and where those zones have become unequal on the basis of 2010 U.S. Census results. If a school district has 10 percent or more minority-group enrollment, state law requires that the district be divided into school board election zones.