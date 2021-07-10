Reporting road issue easy track

Dear Mahatma: Is there a whine or feedback point of contact for ArDot? Driving west on Arkansas 10 some effort is in progress to resurface the road as it follows Lake Maumelle. But it's such a poor job that I can't see which way to jink. -- Keith

Dear Keith: There are several ways to contact the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Whining is optional.

Go to idrivearkansas.com. Find the easy to find "Report a problem" button.

Or go to the agency's website, ardot.gov. There are multiple ways to contact the agency, including a phone number (501-569-2374) and -- prehistorically speaking -- a mailing address. That is, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, 72209.

Our own experience is that ArDot is responsive to the public. Or sensitive to public opinion. Same thing, really.

Dear M: I am confused (my wife says "not unusual") as to how to legally respond to an Arkansas state trooper flashing blue lights if in an unsafe stopping location. Stop immediately, no matter even if in an unsafe construction zone, or turn on the flashers and go to first safe area? -- Want to Do Right

Dear Right: Right now we're thinking of Dudley Do-Right, the clueless Canadian Mountie and colleague of Rocky and Bullwinkle. Nell Fenwick, anyone?

The answer(s) are in the Arkansas Driver License Study Guide, a publication of the state police. It's mostly written, we suspect, for teenagers, hordes of whom are tested by the agency in the process of earning a driver's license. Teenagers are, in our experience, wonderful. Hug one today.

On Page 3 of the guide is a whole list of how drivers should act if a policeman makes a stop, 19 things to do and not do, a complete recitation of which exceeds this space.

Here are a few things to remember.

Pull over to the right side of the road. Activate a turn signal or emergency flashers to indicate you seek a safe place to stop.

Pull to the nearest safe spot out of the traffic lane. Do not stop on bridges or overpasses.

Remain in the vehicle unless instructed by the officer to exit.

Ensure that both hands are visible to the officer as he approaches, and at all times during the stop. Pro tip: Place your hands on the top of the steering wheel.

Make no sudden movements while looking for your documents, or throughout the stop.

If stopped at night, turn on interior lights if possible so the officer can see you more clearly.

Turn off the radio. Put down any mobile devices. Give the officer your full attention.

The officer should introduce himself by name, agency and tell you the reason for the stop.

Now, Mr. Do Right, regarding your wife, remember always that she is precious. If it weren't for wives, most men would play too much golf, drink too much beer and eat too much fried chicken.

What a miserable life that would be.

Vanity plate in Magnolia: MULEKCK.

