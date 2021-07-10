Riceland executive declares retirement

Danny Kennedy, president and chief executive officer of Riceland Foods, has announced his retirement, the rice cooperative in Stuttgart said Friday in a news release.

Kennedy joined Riceland in 2000 as its chief operating officer and took over as CEO in 2007 with the retirement of Richard Bell, the company said.

"I would like to thank Danny for his service to Riceland and his many years of leading the management team to achieve better service and higher returns for our membership," Roger Pohlner, chairman of Riceland's board, said.

Riceland's board plans to conduct a national, as well as internal, search for Kennedy's replacement, Riceland said.

Andrew Dallas of Jonesboro, Riceland's vice president and general counsel since 2013, has been named interim CEO. Dallas is a native of McCrory, in Woodruff County, where his family has been in involved in agriculture for decades, Riceland said.