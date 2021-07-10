Sam Radwine: Accepting challenge as a leader

There are many challenges to being the leader of a religious community. I know from many conversations over the years with clergy colleagues that many are the conflicts and dilemmas that they must confront on a regular basis. Several weeks ago, I became an ordained rabbi. Though I have functioned as a Jewish communal leader for the last 40 years, both as a cantor and a director of education, it was only after years of study that I received the title and responsibility of "rabbi." Even after so many years of being involved in Jewish communal life, I found it necessary to contemplate and explore what our tradition expects of its leadership.

Turning to the words of Torah, specifically to the Book of Numbers, I glean from the verses that were intended for the Kohanim, or the "priests" in the ancient Temple. From these words, I understand that a successful, noble and dignified leader must be sensitive to his/her community and adaptive to the needs of the current reality. We must pay attention to and listen to the "complaints" of our community members as Moses did when the Jews complained about the "boring daily manna in the desert" (Numbers 11:1-15). Moses is confronted by a new generation; the youngsters who left Egypt are now maturing and have different needs and expectations than their parents. Each new generation has new dreams and visions. It is our challenge to be sensitive to the voices within our communities, maintaining Torah ideals, but always remaining alert to the honest changes and needs that arise and call for response. Boredom can be transformed into excitement when each member's vision, insight and contribution is actualized.

A mature and prudent leader cannot be too far ahead of his/her community, nor can s/he fall behind due to an inability to truly listen to the unique needs of his/her community and everyone within it. This does not mean that we must fulfill all the needs and demands brought to us, but we must be able to listen and to help clarify what these needs are. The skill of active listening is very healing and will empower each member to reach his/her highest potential and live out the soul dream that is calling. The community will then grow in a common vision under the guidance of a leader who honors change while maintaining the ideals of our tradition.

And so, as I take up the mantle of Jewish leadership as a rabbi, I ask God to grant me the strength to perform my duties, to use our Torah as a light and a guide, not just for us, but for all people everywhere. It is my fervent hope that I might take my place, not just among the Jewish people, but with all people of faith, to help bring the potential of "shleymut," of the fullness of God's blessing for ourselves, our loved, ones, our community and to all of God's creation.