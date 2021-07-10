Simmons Foods pledges $500,000 for Gentry splash pad, soccer fields

GENTRY -- Simmons Foods has announced its intention to donate $500,000 to the city of Gentry to help cover the costs of the new splash pad being built in the city park and the soccer fields being built in the new sports complex.

Kevin Johnston, Gentry's mayor, sent out an announcement to members of the city council by email last week, stating, "Recently, I met with representatives from Simmons, which included Russell Tooley, Kimmie Provost, Nick Braschler, Joel Sappenfield, Jeff Norman and Mark Weathers, at the site of the new splash pad. During this visit, it was announced that a very generous pledge of $500,000 was being offered by the great People of Simmons to assist with the construction of the splash pad and soccer fields."

Johnston said the news would be shared with the general public on the jumbotrons during Saturday's Freedom Fest and he wanted the council to be the first to hear it.