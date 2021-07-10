Suspected jailed in drug, guns case

Little Rock investigators arrested a man on multiple drug charges Thursday after carrying out a search warrant at his property, according to an arrest report.

Detectives searching the residence of Enrique Salazar-Pacheco, 21, of 1700 W. Dixon Road at 3 p.m. found 15 firearms, a kilogram of methamphetamine and smaller amounts of marijuana, cocaine, MDMA and Xanax, according to the report.

One of the firearms was reported stolen, the report said.

Salazar-Pacheco was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, felony possession of marijuana with purpose, felony possession of cocaine with purpose, felony possession of Xanax with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony maintaining a drug premise, felony theft by receiving, felony possession of drugs in proximity to certain facilities.

Salazar-Pacheco was being held in lieu of $250,000 bond late Friday.