Term 15 years for jealous-rage shots

A Little Rock man who shot a man in a jealous rage last year has accepted a 15-year prison sentence for the attack.

Sentencing documents filed Wednesday show Cedric Eugene Pennington, 38, pleaded guilty to first-degree battery and five counts of committing a terroristic act, committed in the presence of a child, in exchange for the 15-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza.

Pennington faced up to 130 years on the charges. Under the terms of the plea deal negotiated by deputy prosecutor Alexandra Gonzales and Public Defender Bill Simpson, firearm and evidence tampering charges were dropped.

The five terroristic-act charges represent the five people, one of them a 5-year-old boy, in 33-year-old Courtney D'Shun Torrence's home at the Westbridge Apartments, 2123 Labette Manor Drive, when Torrence was shot in June 2020.

Pennington admitted to the shooting after surrendering to police about seven hours after Torrence was shot.

Torrence told police he had answered a knock on his door, expecting his brother-in-law who was going to give him a ride to work. But a gun-wielding Pennington was at the door and demanded to know if Torrence was having an affair with Pennington's girlfriend, police said. The men were former co-workers

Torrence told investigators that he ran into a bedroom as Pennington took a "shooter stance" and opened fire. Authorities said Torrence was struck in his right wrist and hip, with police collecting seven spent shell casings from Torrence's apartment. Also in the home with Torrence were his girlfriend Shae White, 23, Walter Jones, 26, and Miracle Watson with her 5-year-old son.

Pennington went to the police after learning that detectives were looking for him. Under arrest, Pennington admitted to shooting Torrence, telling investigators he found texts on his girlfriend's phone that caused him to believe she was cheating on him with Torrence, according to police. Pennington said he confronted Torrence and shot at him.

Pennington said he threw the gun out of the car while leaving the apartments and explained how he got a haircut after the shooting.