The history of Decatur: City has grown from humble beginning

DECATUR -- Decatur, nestled in the gentle hills of the extreme northwest corner of the state, has had its share of ups and downs -- ups such as the growth of the poultry industry in 1939 to downs like the city nearly becoming a ghost town in 1952, to winning the Look Magazine's All-America City award in 1954.

The city is beginning to experience new growth that may make Decatur as competitive as its neighbors of Gravette, Gentry and Centerton.

Decatur's humble beginning can be traced back to a settler by the name of William Freeman Burrow, who staked out a 40-acre spread near a spring in 1833. The freshwater source for Burrow's farm was known as Corner Springs, which still exists near Spring Avenue just southeast of Ramirez Auto and Bus Sales in Decatur.

One year later, Burrow received a deed from the federal government for his land.

In 1835, the Decatur Cemetery received its first permanent tenant. Over time, it would grow to the multi-acre mainstay it is today.

More and more settlers flocked to Corner Springs to set up homesteads and farm in the rich soil found in the area and soon apple and peach orchards, as well as strawberry and even tobacco farms and plantations, began to dot the landscape. With the growth in agriculture in the area, farmers needed a faster way to get their products to market.

In 1887, the Kansas City, Pittsburg and Gulf Railroad began laying track from Kansas City to Port Arthur, Texas. The line eventually ran through Corner Springs and gave the farming community a way to transport its crops to market. The first wooden depot was constructed in 1892.

Earlier, in 1882, Corner Springs applied for its first post office. However, the little Northwest Arkansas town ran into a little snag. The United States Postal Service decided that there were way too many towns with "Spring" in their names and soon came up with Decatur, named after the legendary War of 1812 Commodore Stephen Decatur. It was reported at the time that one of Decatur's descendants resided in the small town, but that was proved inaccurate.

With a post office, a rail station, a blacksmith shop and the Decatur Herald newspaper, founded in 1896, the little town of Decatur was off and running.

The first bank in Decatur opened its doors in 1906. The Bank of Decatur gave area residents a place they could keep money and access loans as needed. An incident on Feb. 23, 1923, forever cemented Decatur into the Northwest Arkansas history books when the bank's safe was pulled from the building and taken to the southern end of town. There it was recovered unopened and returned to the Bank of Decatur intact. The Depression forced the bank to close its doors in 1937.

In 1939, one of Decatur's native sons, Lloyd Peterson, switched from trucking to chicken farming, and soon a whole new industry was born. Peterson Hatchery and Peterson Produce began production, with the hatchery working at its capacity of 12,000 eggs, all with only two employees. In 1947, Peterson reorganized his company into Peterson Industries.

In the meantime, a Kansas-based poultry production plant that eventually became Simmons was in full production, and Decatur experienced its first growth spurt. However, that all came crashing down when, in 1951, Simmons moved its operation to Siloam Springs. Suddenly Decatur was without its main industry.

Families began to pack up and go where the work was. A year later, Peterson stepped in and purchased the poultry processing plant and incorporated it into Peterson Industries.

In 1953, Peterson formed the Decatur Development Company, a group of prominent businessmen and community leaders. That same year, Peterson held a big celebration, bringing in a local country band, hosting a beauty pageant and cooking enough chicken halves to feed the town of Decatur and its surrounding neighbors. This was the birth of the long-running Decatur Barbecue.

In 1954, Decatur State Bank opened its doors, giving area residents a place to make monetary transactions once again.

Later, in 1954, city officials were contacted by the National Civic League and informed that Decatur was chosen to receive the All-America City under 1,000 award and would be featured in the February 1955 issue of Look Magazine. In a photo that appeared in the issue, almost the entire town of 390 turned out for the city's big photo opportunity.

That same year in August, the Decatur Chamber held the Decatur Barbecue to celebrate the national award.

From this point, the city of Decatur began to grow as new businesses moved in and set up shop. The population grew from 390 in 1954 to more than 1,699 in 2020.

But a change loomed on the horizon that again threatened to turn Decatur into a ghost town. More in the next segment of the history of Decatur.