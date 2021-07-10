Tools & Toys: Bondic and DooLoop

Bondic

What's to love: It's a liquid plastic that can be used to repair and bond various substances but doesn't harden until a UV light is applied.

What does it do: The company explains that Bondic is basically liquid molecules or pre-plastic in liquid format. When exposed to the included UV light the molecules connect and become hard plastic. The Bondic can be applied in layers to build up cracks and gaps and bonds to plastics, ceramics, glass, metal, textiles and wood. Once hardened, the plastic can be sanded and painted. The website notaglue.com has frequently asked questions about the ways Bondic can be used. The Bondic Trial Pack sells for $19.99 and comes with the two cartridges, the LED UV light and a shaping tool.

The DooLoop

What's to love: Good dog owners pick up after their pets on walks and in the park, but not everybody wants to carry a bag of waste with them until they find a trash can or get home. This accessory allows dog walkers to attach the bag to a leash or back pack allowing dog owners to have a free hand while walking their pet.

What does it do: The DooLoop can be attached with the included ball-chain. To use, knot the bag and place through the opening and pull the bag down. The knot keeps the bag secure in the holder which can hold several bags. The DooLoop is made in the USA of nontoxic BPA-free plastic and is available in six colors. They sell for $8.99. More information can be found at: thedooloop.com.