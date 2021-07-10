Travelers sprint by RoughRiders

Brian O'Keefe is by no means the fleetest of foot.

On a Travs roster that features more than its fair share of speed -- both in the infield and outfield -- the 6-1, 210-pound catcher would be the unlikeliest of choices to wind up with a triple.

So even when O'Keefe's eighth-inning base hit landed in the deep left-center alley, the cleanup man hesitated before rounding second and chugging for third. He didn't want to cost his team a vital insurance run.

But as O'Keefe walked off the field Friday night, there was still dirt on the front of his jersey -- and a smile on his face.

"I needed that one," he said.

While his team didn't end up needing the run, with closer Darin Gillies shutting things down with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, it was emblematic of the Travs' workmanlike performance as they bounced back from a Thursday shutout to earn their third win in four games, edging the Frisco RoughRiders 4-2 at Dickey-Stephens Park. Penn Murfee was steady on the hill, scattering 4 hits and 1 run over 5 frames and working around 4 walks for his fifth victory of the season.

"His slider was really good early, his fastball was really good," O'Keefe said of Murfee. "His bread-and-butter is always going to be the slider, and I thought he battled. He kind of lost it there for a bit, we had some good conversations in the dugout and he did a hell of a job to get through five and put us in position for the win."

Jake Scheiner was the only Trav to log more than one hit, and the first baseman came around to score on both of his singles, the latter courtesy of O'Keefe's timely three-bagger.

For a little bit, it looked like the Travs were on their way to another rough offensive outing. Frisco starter Hans Crouse retired the first 10 batters in order before a fastball got away and plunked Julio Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who is leaving North Little Rock on Saturday to participate in Sunday's Futures Game at MLB's All-Star Weekend in Denver, then advanced to third on Scheiner's single before scoring on an RBI groundout by O'Keefe.

The Travs took the lead one batter later when Jordan Cowan put pressure on RoughRiders shortstop Anderson Tejeda, forcing a throwing error that allowed Scheiner to put Arkansas up 2-1.

Things were on the verge of getting dicey in the top of the seventh when Moises Gomez, who came on in relief of Murfee and tossed a scoreless sixth, put the potential go-ahead run on base with a leadoff walk and two singles before exiting the game.

Nick Duron didn't let the danger linger. The righty put away the next two batters with a strikeout and a flyout before keeping Frisco off the board in the top of the eighth as well.

With the victory, the Travs clinched at least a series split for the fourth consecutive week.

"You're going to have [tough offensive nights] over the course of a long season," O'Keefe said when asked about the team's resiliency. "It's a hell of a job from our offense and our pitching staff to come back from a night like that and get a good win."