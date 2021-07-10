U.N. vote extends Turkey's aid to Syria

UNITED NATIONS -- The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Friday to extend the delivery of humanitarian aid from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria for six months, with another six months virtually guaranteed after a U.S.-Russia deal, an agreement the U.N. said will provide lifesaving aid to more than 3.4 million people in desperate need of food and other assistance.

The issue of aid to northwest Idlib has been a top priority for the U.S. administration, and President Joe Biden raised it at his summit last month with Russian President Vladimir Putin. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield traveled to the Bab al-Hawa border crossing in Turkey in early June to spotlight the importance of keeping it open.

Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia called the vote "a historic moment," saying Moscow expects it to become "a turning point" for Syria, the Middle East and the world and hopes it will be "a turning point" in U.S.-Russia relations. Thomas-Greenfield responded by calling it "an important moment in our relationship" that shows what can be achieved "if we work diplomatically on common goals."

The key issue during final negotiations had been if the council should authorize deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing to northwest Idlib for another year, which the West, U.N. and humanitarian groups said was critical -- or for six months as Russia, Syria's closest ally, had insisted on. The current one-year mandate for aid through Bab al-Hawa expires today.

The resolution authorizes aid deliveries through Bab al-Hawa for six months until Jan. 10, with an automatic extension for another six months "subject to the issuance" of a "substantive report" by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres -- which is all but certain -- on the "transparency" of the aid operation and progress on delivering aid across conflict lines within Syria as Russia wanted.

Thomas-Greenfield said the resolution ensures that food, clean water, vaccines and medicines, which now enter Idlib on about 1,000 trucks every month through Bab al-Hawa, will continue for a year.

"Thanks to this resolution, millions of Syrians can breathe a sigh of relief tonight knowing that vital humanitarian aid will continue to flow ... and parents can sleep tonight knowing that for the next 12 months their children will be fed," she said.

Nebenzia called the resolution "a milestone on the path to resolving the Syrian crisis and overcoming its consequences" and said he was grateful to the Americans and all council members for reaching agreement "in spite of all the difficulties and problems."

But humanitarian and human-rights organizations including Oxfam, the International Rescue Committee, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Physicians for Human Rights criticized the Security Council for allowing Russia to allow aid through only a single crossing for six months, with a six-month extension subject to conditions.

Oxfam's Georges Ghali said, "One crossing point for such a short period of time is woefully insufficient for the scale of humanitarian need." International Rescue Committee executive David Miliband accused the council of again failing to address "lifesaving challenges" in Syria's northeast.