Unions speak on police, fire raises

Public safety member organizations of Pine Bluff are making their preference known when it comes to raises for the police and fire department.

The presidents of Fraternal Order of Firefighters: Pine Bluff, B.R.A.V.E. of Pine Bluff; and Fraternal Order of Police: Pine Bluff and the International Association of Firefighters Local 14 collectively agreed to a 15% raise option effective Aug. 1, along with the $3,000 bonus for the first responders at the end of the year.

During Monday's City Council meeting, Mayor Shirley Washington presented three options to the city council to increase the salaries of both the fire and police that the council would need to decide and vote on.

Those options were:

• Option 1: A 10% increase starting in August with an additional 5% added in January 2022, after several months of monitoring revenue. The amount for five months (from August to December) at 10% would be $288,662 for police and $273,562 for fire.

• Option 2: A 15% increase in August with no additional increase in January. The amount from August to December would be $433,619 for police and $410,345 for fire.

• Option 3: A 10% total increase, with 5% effective Aug. 1 and the remaining 5% in January 2022. The amount for five months from August to December would be $144,331 for police and $136,782 for fire.

"We were just responding based on what we heard in the meetings and what we read in the newspaper," said Michael Burleson, secretary and treasurer of IAFF Local 14. "Nothing has been presented to us as of right now, and I don't think anything will be presented to us anytime soon. We just wanted it to be known that this is what we're in favor of."

Burleson said a letter was emailed to the mayor and all City Council members and also hand-delivered to the mayor's office with their selection.

The letter stated that, while they graciously accepted the proposal, they were open to future negotiations to reach the levels presented to the city as a result of the 2020 Salary Survey by the Johanson Group.

Washington said during Monday's meeting that Option 3 would be her preferred choice while Option 1 would put the city in a financial strain, but it is Option 2 that the organizations are seeking.

While Burelson said efforts from the city to make the raises happen are appreciated, he doesn't understand why Washington would offer an option that would strain the city's finances.

"It was one of three options presented, so to us it's a viable option, and that's what we wanted," said Burelson. "Our question is why even make that an option if it's not even viable? If we can't do it why even suggest it?"

The raises for public safety have become a hot topic since the mayor's request to increase the police chief position from $90,152 to $115,000 and then later changed it to $100,000 with an additional cost-of-living raise of $1,000 a month.

Washington said Kingsland, Ga., Police Chief Robert Jones is still the candidate of choice for the vacant chief's position in Pine Bluff, and his decision will be based on the Pine Bluff City Council's decision, which is expected to be discussed at the next city meeting.

"We're just waiting for things to move along," she said. "I'll tell him [Jones] where we are and he'll decide want he wants to do."

Washington said she has met with interim Finance Director Gina Devers, and both were comfortable giving the raises to the police and fire departments at the same time as the chief of police.

How much of a raise is still to be determined by the city council, and Burleson said he hopes their input will persuade the vote in the favor of what the public safety uniformed employees want.

"That's why we did that to make our preference known," he said. "Whether or not anything happens, there's no telling."