GOLF Furyk leads Senior Open

The combination of wind, heat and humidity made it difficult to go low at the U.S. Senior Open on Friday. Jim Furyk and Greg Kraft found a way. Furyk shot a 6-under 64, the best round of the day at Omaha Country Club, to take a two-stroke lead over Stephen Ames . The 2003 U.S. Open champion and 17-time PGA Tour winner rebounded from an opening 72 to get to 4 under. First-round co-leader Ames bogeyed four of the first six holes on his second nine and shot 73. Two-time U.S. Senior Open runner-up Miguel Angel Jimenez (71) was 1 under. Kraft, who hadn’t played in a tournament since September 2019, had four consecutive birdies on his second nine and shot 65 for the best round of the afternoon session. Kraft was in a logjam of 10 players at even par. University of Central Arkansas golf Coach Steve Runge turned in a 4-over 74 on Friday and is at 4-over 144 for the tournament. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 5-over 75 and is at 6-over 146. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) failed to make the cut, shooting a 7-over 77 on Friday to finish at 11-over 151.

Moore falls to second

Tyson Alexander fired a 6-under 66 on Friday to take the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour’s TPC Colorado Championship in Berthoud, Colo. First-round leader and former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore dropped back into a tie for second after a 2-under 70. Moore is tied with Jonathan Randolph at 11-under 133. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 4-under 68 on Friday and stands at 6-under 138 at the halfway point. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) is at 3-under 141 after a 3-under 69 on Friday. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) also shot a 69 on Friday and is at 1-under 143 for the tournament.

List fires 63 in John Deere

Luke List ran off seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of his round, his only par on a 12-foot birdie chance on the 15th hole, and posted an 8-under 63 on Friday in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill. That gave him a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz going into the weekend at the TPC Deere Run. List was at 13-under 129. Munoz played early and shot a 4-under 67, getting all his birdies on the back nine and then finishing with 10 pars. Former tournament winner Ryan Moore had a chance to catch List until he ran into trouble off the 18th tee and made bogey, giving him a 66 and leaving him among seven players two shots off the lead. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 67 on Friday and is at 5-under 137 at the halfway point. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) missed the cut with a 4-over 146. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) missed the cut with a 6-over 148.

Hataoka remains in front

Nasa Hataoka needed another birdie streak to hang onto the lead Friday in the Marathon LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio. A day after making six consecutive birdies in an opening 10-under 61, the 22-year-old Japanese player had four in a row on Nos. 14-17 to salvage a

Her lead was cut from four to two strokes, with American Mina Harigae second after her second consecutive bogey-free 66. Hataoka had a 12-under 130 total at Highland Meadows. She played the first nine in 1 over with two birdies and three bogeys and dropped another shot on 13 before rallying with the late birdie burst. Former University of Arkansas golfer Alana Uriell shot a 66 on Friday and is tied for 16th at 6-under 136. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) turned in a 70 on Friday and is at 4-under 138, which ties her for 28th place. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Friday and missed the cut with a 1-over 143.

BASEBALL

Posey to miss All-Star Game

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey was put on the 10-day injured list Friday with a bruised left thumb, costing him his starting spot in next week’s All-Star Game. Posey has been out since July 4, when he was hurt by a foul tip. The 34-year-old Posey was chosen for his seventh All-Star team. After opting out of playing last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the former NL MVP is batting .328 with 12 home runs for NL West-leading San Francisco.

FOOTBALL

Chiefs’ DE charged

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been charged with one felony count of possession of an assault weapon by a Southern California court. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office on Friday charged Clark, who was arrested on March 13 by the California Highway Patrol. According to a district attorney spokesman, Clark’s arraignment on the charge stemming from the March incident is scheduled for July 14 in Compton, Calif. If convicted, Clark could face up to three years of imprisonment. On March 13, Clark and another man, Charles Smith, were arrested after officers observed and recovered two loaded firearms inside the men’s vehicle during a traffic stop.

CYCLING

Sprinter ties Tour record

Thirteen years after his maiden stage win at the Tour de France, Mark Cavendish added yet another mass sprint to his tally and equaled Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 stage wins on Friday. Merckx amassed his wins in the 1960s and 70s, an era during which his domination was so outrageous that he earned the nickname of “The Cannibal.” Unlike Merckx — who did it a record five times — Cavendish has never won the Tour. Cavendish’s abilities are more limited, but his speed prowess and longevity among his fellow sprinters have no equal at the Tour. Taking part in cycling’s biggest race for the first time since 2018, the 36-year-old former world champion posted his fourth stage win in the southern city of Carcassonne, at the end of a long and hot day on the bike. There was no significant change in the general classification as race leader Tadej Pogacar enjoyed a quiet day in the peloton. Pogacar kept his 5:18 lead over second-placed Rigoberto Uran, with Jonas Vingegaard in third, 5:33 off the pace.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hill captures Truck race

Austin Hill survived a Friday night demolition derby on the dirt at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway for his first NASCAR Truck Series victory of the year. Hill restarted on the inside beside Chandler Smith on the fourth overtime attempt and pulled away in Hattori Racing Enterprises’ No. 16 Toyota in the first NASCAR national series race on the historic half-mile dirt oval. The 27-year-old Georgia driver raced to his seventh series victory in the wreck-filled race that had 14 cautions and a red flag after wipeout about about a third of the way behind the leaders on the first overtime try. The race went 171 laps, 21 more than scheduled. The 19-year-old Smith was second, 1.207 seconds back in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 18 Toyota.