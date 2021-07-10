Toll 52 in Bangladesh food-factory fire

DHAKA, Bangladesh — A fire engulfed a food and beverage factory outside Bangladesh’s capital, killing at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped by an illegally locked door, fire officials said Friday.

The blaze began Thursday night at the five-story Hash-em Foods Ltd. factory in Rupganj, just outside Dhaka, sending huge clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky. Police initially gave a toll of three dead, but then discovered piles of bodies Friday afternoon after the fire was extinguished.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/710rupganj/]

So far, 52 bodies have been recovered, but the top two floors of the factory have yet to be searched, said Debasish Bardhan, deputy director of the Fire Service and Civil Defense.

He said the main exit of the factory was locked from the inside and many of those who died were trapped. Many workers jumped from the upper floors, and at least 26 suffered injuries, the United News of Bangladesh agency reported.

France to pull 2,000 troops from Africa

PARIS — France will withdraw more than 2,000 troops from an anti-extremism force in Africa’s Sahel region by early next year and pivot its military presence to specialized regional forces, President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.

Macron has argued that his country’s military presence is no longer adapted to the area’s needs. The French Barkhane force, operating in Mali, Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mauritania, had also met opposition from some Africans.

After discussions Friday with leaders of the African countries involved, Macron announced that France would reduce its force from 5,000 to 2,500-3,000 troops over the long term. But he insisted France is not abandoning its African partners and would continue to help them fight groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State.

“France doesn’t have the vocation or the will to stay eternally in the Sahel,” Macron said. “We are there because we were asked to be.” French troops have been in Mali since 2013, when they intervened to force Islamic extremist rebels from power in towns across the country’s north. The operation was later expanded to include other countries in an effort to help stabilize the broader Sahel region.

Islamic militants, though, have continued toattack the militaries fighting them as well as increasingly target civilians.

London officer admits to killing woman

LONDON — A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to killing a 33-year-old woman who was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London.

Wayne Couzens previously admitted to kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who disappeared March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea in a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison.

A major police investigation was launched after Everard’s disappearance. Her body was found a week later in woodland more than 50 miles southeast of London.

The search for Everard and news of her killing caused a nationwide outcry, with women describing experiences of being threatened, attacked or simply facing the everyday fear of violence when walking alone.

Police in the U.K. capital received criticism after some women attending a vigil for Everard were detained for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Couzens, 48, joined the London force in 2018 and had most recently served in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command, an armed unit responsible for guarding embassies in the capital and Parliament.

Despite his guilty plea, prosecutors said Couzens has not revealed where he raped and killed Everard. He is to be sentenced in September.

Pilot, 8 sky divers die in Swedish crash

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A small plane carrying sky divers crashed outside the Swedish city of Orebro, killing all nine people aboard, police said Friday.

The dead included the pilot and eight passengers, police said. The victims were members of a sky-diving club, said Ore-bro County Gov. Maria Larsson.

Spokesperson Carl-Johan Linde of the Swedish Maritime Administration, which oversees air traffic, told broadcaster SVT that Thursday evening’s crash must have occurred “in connection” with the plane’s takeoff.

The plane burst into flames upon impact in what appeared to be an open field. “There were no lives to save,” said Fire Chief Per-Ove Staberyd, who coordinated the work of firefighters and other responders.

Deputy regional police chief Niclas Hallgren said investigating the accident would be “a difficult job. It will take its time.” “Something happened in the middle of the runway. The plane didn’t get up very high before it went down to the left of the runaway,” Peter Swaffer, Swedish Accident Investigation Authority department chief told the daily newspaper Aftonbladet.

Flags flew at half staff in Orebro, and the prime minister said at an impromptu news conference that Friday was “a day of mourning in Sweden.”