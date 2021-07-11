'9 to 5 the Musical' debuts Aug. 6

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, at 701 S. Main St., will open for in-person performances starting Aug. 6 with the production of "9 to 5 the Musical."

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 6, 13, and 20; Saturdays, Aug. 7, 14 and 21; and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 8, 15, and 22. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

Tickets are available, and cost $20 for Arts & Science Center members and senior citizens, and $25 for nonmembers, according to a news release.

This musical production is based on the 1980 movie. The book is by Patricia Resnick, who also wrote the film. Compositions are by Dolly Parton.

"Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy -- giving their boss the boot," according to the release. "While Hart remains 'otherwise engaged,' the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down."

Arts & Science Center's Theater Education Coordinator Lindsey Collins will direct the show alongside co-director Joel Anderson. Both led the center's productions of "Legally Blonde the Musical" in 2019 and "Sister Act the Musical" in 2018.

"It's so fun and upbeat," Collins said of the latest production. "It moves quickly and is full of crazy antics, great songs and wonderful characters that the audience will just love ... and in some cases, love to hate. They're hilarious, and they're very endearing."

The show includes other Arts & Science Center theater veterans, including Musical Director Faron Wilson, Choreographer Tana Cook, and Stage Manager Kayla Earnest-Lake.

The cast and ensemble include Kerri Akines, Anna Bailey, Paige Boast, Emily Burris, Whitney Dutton, Bethany Gere, Angelica Glass, Kayla Earnest-Lake, Harlie Hipp, Jonathan Hoover, Tonya Lane, Tiffany Lowery, Dakota Mansfield, Caleb Menard, John Proctor, Lanie Ratliff, Freddie Savage, Clara Taylor, Ashley Thompson, Briar Thompson, Cheryl Troillett, Danny Troillett, Gabrielle Vernor, Rick Wilson and Will Witt.

To purchase tickets or for details, visit asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.