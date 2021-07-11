A jazzy celebration

Delayed a year due to covid-19, the Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame Picnic and Jazz Celebration for the 2020 inductees took place June 21 in the Big Maumelle Pavilion at Pinnacle Mountain State Park in west Little Rock.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/711jazz/]

The invitation-only event began with a dinner social, featuring libations and boxed meals from Jimmy's Serious Sandwiches. James Thomson, original incorporator and secretary of the awarding Arkansas Jazz Heritage Foundation, made initial introductions. Michael Cobb, foundation president and master of ceremonies, made presentations to inductees Shirley Chauvin, Thomas East, Nathan Hood, Clyde Pound, John Cain, Gary Meggs, David Miller and Ed Smith. Kyle Miller, director of the Delta Cultural Center in Helena-West Helena, accepted the plaques for posthumous inductees James Jeter and Hayes Pillars.

Musical remembrances of previous Hall of Fame inductees Bob Boyd, James Leary and Al White were performed by the Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame Celebration Band, consisting of Brandon Dorris on saxophone; Julia Buckingham on keyboard; Joe Vick on bass; and Brian Brown on drums ... with Hood joining in as special guest performer. The band also closed out the evening with the help of vocalists Nan Maureen Renaud, who performs under her first and middle names; and Chauvin.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams