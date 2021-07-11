'A Sense Of Belonging': Connection is at heart of Crystal Bridges' first decade

If one were looking to distill the ethos of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art down to only a single word, a strong case could be made for "connection."

Looking back over the Bentonville museum's first decade -- the anniversary celebration starts today with a new exhibit titled "Crystal Bridges at 10" -- you can see points of connection everywhere: the architecture's connection to nature; the connection to history in the permanent collection; connection to diverse perspectives through outreach and inclusion efforts; and connection to the community as staff continue to evolve and listen to the voices the institution seeks to serve.

The story of Crystal Bridges is only just beginning, and yet the organization has already come so far from where it started.

Rod Bigelow, executive director and chief diversity and inclusion officer, unsurprisingly admits there exists a general master plan of hopes and goals for the institution on a 50-year -- and even 100-year -- timeline. But as the museum approaches its 10th anniversary on Nov. 11, we at What's Up! wanted to take a moment to look back on some of the ways Crystal Bridges has impacted Northwest Arkansas before turning the page.

The focus now, Bigelow shares, has shifted to facilitating a sense of belonging for any and every guest who visits Crystal Bridges.

"Ensuring that we are looking at that from race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status, geography, all those things are more important to us now than ever," he says. The privilege of offering a free experience to guests opened the door to making inclusion the heart of the museum in the early days. But with some time to find their bearings, and establish trust with the community, the institution needs to offer more than just the waived price of admission, Bigelow says.

"That's where we are now, is that we've got to create a sense of belonging where people feel like that there's an ownership and that they feel respected, safe, energized by coming here. And that kind of is deep down the core of access, but it's much more interrogated and thought through than it had ever been before."

Ahead, you'll find stories digging into the art, nature and communal relationships that are responsible for furthering Crystal Bridges' reputation as an important name in art year after year. Of course, this coverage can only scratch the surface of the meaningful contributions Crystal Bridges has made, both locally and internationally, in its first 10 years -- all without an established legacy to lean on. We just don't have the space to tackle it all!

We hope you enjoy looking back with us and are as excited as we are to see what Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art accomplishes in its next 10 years.

-- Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Redbuds bloom on Sunday April 10, 2016 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville.