Acuna out for season after injury to right knee

MIAMI -- Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. will have season-ending surgery to repair a completely torn ACL in his right knee after he was injured during Atlanta's 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

An MRI showed the severity of the injury and the Braves made the announcement shortly before midnight that their three-time All-Star will be out until at least next year.

Acuna landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. The 23-year-old slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park home run.

Acuna tried to walk off but dropped back to the ground in shallow right field. A trainer tended to him while a cart was retrieved, and concerned teammates gathered quietly around him.

Tears welled in his eyes as he waited. When the cart pulled around to the nearby warning track, he had to be helped over and did not put any weight on his right leg.

"He's in a lot of pain, I can tell you that," Braves Manager Brian Snitker said. "It's a tough break for the team and for him."

Max Fried gave up three consecutive hits but settled down to retire the side with two strikeouts after the injury.

"You never like to see one of your teammates come up injured after trying to make a great play," Fried said. "It's obviously very unfortunate, but you have to stay with the task at hand and finish the game."

Acuna was slated to start in the outfield for the NL All-Star team in Tuesday's game. He is hitting .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBI for the three-time defending NL East champions, who started the day in second place behind the New York Mets.

GIANTS 10, NATIONALS 4 Brandon Crawford had three hits, including his 18th home run, and San Francisco routed Washington.

PIRATES 6-2, METS 2-4 Tyler Anderson pitched five innings and hit a tiebreaking home run, leading Pittsburgh past New York in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, Pete Alonso homered and Jeff McNeil had two hits and drove in two runs for the Mets.

CARDINALS 6, CUBS 0 Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman homered in the fifth inning, and St. Louis beat Chicago.

REDS 4, BREWERS 3 Eugenio Suarez hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 8, RANGERS 4 (11) Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th inning after an earlier home run and Oakland beat Texas.

RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 2 Brandon Lowe homered twice and Mike Zunino also connected, helping Tampa Bay beat Toronto.

TWINS 9, TIGERS 4 Jorge Polanco hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh inning and Minnesota beat Detroit.

WHITE SOX 8, ORIOLES 3 Brian Goodwin had four hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs as Chicago beat Baltimore.

INDIANS 14, ROYALS 6 Cesar Hernandez and Oscar Mercado each hit a three-run home run, and Cleveland beat struggling Kansas City. The Indians have beaten the Royals eight consecutive times this season. The Royals have dropped 15 of 18 to fall a season-worst 17 games under .500.

YANKEES 1, ASTROS 0 Gerrit Cole struck out 12 and allowed only three hits as New York shut out Houston for the second day in a row. Aaron Judge hit a home run in the third inning.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 11, RED SOX 2 Jean Segura and Alec Bohm homered, and Philadelphia snapped Boston's nine-game home winning streak.

Miami Marlins' Adam Duvall hits a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar, left, greets Garrett Cooper, right, as Cooper and Miguel Rojas, center, score during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. scores on an inside-the-park home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., center, is carried to a medical cart after trying to make a catch on an inside-the-park home run hit by Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)