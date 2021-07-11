Pulaski County notebook

Applications open

for youth program

Maumelle has opened applications for the Maumelle Youth Council for 2021-22, according to a Maumelle Parks and Recreation Department post.

The council will provide opportunities for city youths to develop leadership, senses of personal achievement and an understanding of government, the post said.

In return, city officials will become better informed about the youths' wishes through social, education, cultural, community service and recreational activities, according to the post.

The first meeting is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Jess Odom Community Center, and applications are available at the community center or at maumelleparksandrec.recdesk.com.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting Bryan Klendworth at (501) 851-6990 or bklendworth@maumelleparksandrec.com.

Community input

focus of meeting

Jacksonville police will host a town-hall meeting to hear from members of community Tuesday evening, according to a social media post from the agency.

Community members who have questions or comments can attend the meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the FEMA Room at police headquarters at 1400 Marshall Road, the Facebook post said.

The meeting will be streamed live on Facebook for people unable to attend in person, and questions can be submitted through the agency's Facebook page, the post said.