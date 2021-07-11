ARKANSAS ACHIEVERS

Jase Cochran, a Bauxite High School 2021 graduate, has been selected to take part in Envision's National Youth Leadership Forum for National Security in Washington, D.C., this summer. As a high school student, Cochran graduated summa cum laude, fourth in his class out of 139 students. Nominated by a teacher to attend the forum, he is looking forward to gaining knowledge and experiences that participating in the summer program will provide. The program is designed to align him with other highly motivated youths from across the globe and challenge him to grow in confidence and develop the skills to succeed in an ever-changing world. Cochran aspires to be a history professor and will attend the University of Central Arkansas in Conway this fall.

The National Security Youth Leadership Forum for National Security is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements.

Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

Please follow these guidelines:

Achiever(s):

1) Must be an Arkansan or have graduated from a school in Arkansas.

2) Received an award, scholarship, medal or promotion.

Pageants, deans' lists, graduations or military enlistments are not accepted.

No photographs please.

To submit an Achiever email us at news@arkansasonline.com with the words "Arkansas Achievers" in the subject line.