Autopsier telling all on TikTok

IN THE MORGUE Ever wonder what it's like to conduct autopsies?

Well, wonder no more. A Little Rock autopsy technician has taken to TikTok to answer questions about his profession.

Don't worry, there are no bodies or blood, just Gerald Ledford II talking about what it's like to work in a morgue and interacting with his TikTok followers, of which there are almost 50,000.

Ledford, 43, is a hoot, offering humorous replies to sometimes offbeat questions, sharing the reason "every morgue has a pair of hedge clippers" and showing how a bone saw doesn't cut tissue.

A few of his videos showed up recently on the LADBible Facebook page, where he was asked, among other things, about the one thing people say in his profession that is almost always a lie.

"That the bodies move," he says. "I've been autopsying for 17 years and they don't move. If they did, I'd be out."

A question wondering if there was "paranormal stuff going on in the morgue," was answered with a video of Ledford walking around with a sheet over his head.

Someone also asked if he got to keep bullets found in bodies.

"No," he says, adding that bullets become evidence and are given to authorities.

Ledford, a Kansas native, moved to Hot Springs with his family when he was 5. He wanted to be a police officer, and earned a criminal-justice degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He wasn't too keen on confrontation, though, so he took a job as an investigator for the Arkansas medical examiner's office before moving to the morgue, where he learned how to do autopsies.

He now works at a Little Rock hospital and also does autopsies and helps with embalming at a mortuary.

He started posting autopsy-related videos to TikTok about six months ago (find them @big_led73). After his first video, the questions started coming in.

The one about bodies moving was his breakout, he says.

"That video blew up. In the comments section people started fighting and arguing. It was like a wildfire."

Ledford's friendly sense of humor doesn't cross over into disrespect. He looks for questions that are "semi-serious that I can joke about. It's an important job. I'm just trying to have fun with it, but I'm also trying to educate people."

UP FOR BID The saxophone Bill Clinton played at his 1993 Inaugural Ball is part of an online auction Wednesday and Thursday through Guernsey's in New York.

Bidding starts at $15,000 for the sax, which is signed by Clinton, Jack Nicholson, Michael Jackson, members of Fleetwood Mac and others. It is part of "A Century of Music," an auction that features Eddie Van Halen's guitar, memorabilia from Woodstock, art by John Lennon and more.

