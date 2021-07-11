Bankruptcy Watch

ALEXANDER Morgan P. Carter, 208 Atkins Road, July 1, 2021, Chapter 7.
ALTHEIMER Danyel Francis Payne, P.O. Box 606, July 2, 2021, Chapter 13.
ARKADELPHIA Flecia Bryant-Bass, P.O. Box 945, July 2, 2021, Chapter 13.
Loye D. Adkisson, 222 N. 23rd St., June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
ASHDOWN Kenneth and Susan Miller, 1020 Rankin, July 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
BAY Annie Jewell Sexton, 408 W. Robinson St., June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
BENTON Astrit Atashi (fdba Atashi LLC, Tony's Italian Restaurant), 6101 Alcoa Road, Apt. 1012, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Billy E. Pope, P.O. Box 1985, July 1, 2021, Chapter 7.
Desirae Denise and Mystie K. Cantrell (aka Desirae Eames, Desirae Burlison), 329 Gathering House Road, July 5, 2021, Chapter 13.
Keele Diane Williams, 343 Summerwood Drive, July 4, 2021, Chapter 13.
Sonya L. Banks, P.O. Box 447, July 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
Tina Louise Lovell, 325 Elaine St., July 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
BENTONVILLE Robinson Moscat, 300 N.E. Moberly Lane, No. N12, June 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Christopher R. and Julie D. Wilson, 901 Illinois St., July 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
BONO Summer Dawn Clampit, 256 County Road 353, July 2, 2021, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Jakari Tyron Everett, 2703 Henson Place, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kristine V. Hansen, 3313 Village Green Drive, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
CABOT Anthony C. and Jessica D. Fowler, 10 Fieldcrest Lane, July 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
Scotty Wayne Hendricks, 2 Darlington Drive, July 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
Sharon Ann Kovar, 21 Spring St., Apt. 4A, July 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
CLARKSVILLE John Gorner Pledger, 20 Briarwood Lane, July 3, 2021, Chapter 7.
CLINTON Frank David Potier, P.O. Box 1482, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Carina Montgomery (aka Carina Chandler), 4 Beatty Lane, July 1, 2021, Chapter 7.
Ronda Jane Freeman (aka Ronda Jane Freeman Taylor), 4055 Glenwood Drive, Apt. 5502, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
EL DORADO Ebony Marlow Candley (aka Ebony Flannigan), 1308 W. Faulkner St., June 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
Gary Lane and Kaylee Elisabeth Shackleford, 704 N. Parkway Drive, June 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Jessica Ann Gann, 3127 N. Old Missouri Road, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Sarah Ellen Wilson, 2944 E. Sterling Court, July 2, 2021, Chapter 7.
FORDYCE John Gregory and Rhonda Gail Bradford, 1202 Rogers St., June 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
FORREST CITY Lonna I. Hammond, 723 E. Cross, Apt. 5, July 2, 2021, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Nicole Eason (aka Nicole Brown), 8119 Cypress Ave., July 1, 2021, Chapter 7.
Patricia Ann Ragsdale (fka Patricia Ann Tays; fdba Perfecto Cleaners), 3007 S. Boston St., June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
HARDY Christina M. Cauley, 429 River Road, July 3, 2021, Chapter 7.
HEBER SPRINGS Eric E. and Cheryl R. Pruitt, 518 Case Ford Road, July 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
HENSLEY Brittani Dawn Rowland (fka Brittani Dawn Hunter), 4605 West Hensley Road, July 3, 2021, Chapter 7.
Lucas Martin Risner, 154985 Spring Club Drive, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Janice Ann Alexander, 314 Ozark St., June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kenneth Brian Ray, 408 Files Road, June 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
JACKSONPORT Tonya Angeline Tipton (fka Tonya Angeline Phillips), P.O. Box 122, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Morgan Starr and David A. Kingsbury II., (aka Morgan Starr Stratton, Morgan S. Hooter, Moragen S. Stratton), 12319 Peters Road, July 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Jeffrey Lerone and Wanda Ann Littleton, 3844 Turfway, July 2, 2021, Chapter 13.
Juanita Lynn Sory (aka Nita L. Sory, Juanita L. Hawes), 2210 Sybel Cove Apt. 23, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Justina Renae Northcutt, 4809 Highland Park Circle, July 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
Renda Angela Sanders, 5934 Rees Road, July 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
JUNCTION CITY Rebecca Ann Thurlkill (fka Rebecca Lewis, Rebecca Johnson), P.O. Box 265, June 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
KIRBY Kelly D. Scott, 1042 Palestine Road, July 2, 2021, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Michael G. McDonald and Lekeshia L. Gray-McDonald, 301 Oak Park Drive, July 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
Samia R. Fields, 8305 Keats Drive, July 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
Travis Chapple, 1 Sanibel Cove, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Yasha Demond Baird, No. 2 Bracey Circle, July 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
LONOKE Kimberly B. Williams, 407 Depot St., June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Robert L. and Pamela J. Dunlap, 94 Heather Loop, July 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Lamonica and Michael Williams, 11504 Legion Hut Road, July 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
Tequilla Jones, 9806 Woodland Drive, July 3, 2021, Chapter 7.
MAGNOLIA Cindie Loe Inman (aka Cindie Nokes), 1106 Dogwood, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Stephen W. Boatright (dba Stephen W. Boatright, DDS, P.A.), 12 Majestic Court, July 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
MCCRORY James D. Poynor, 20483 U.S. 64, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Demarcus O'Brian Bunch, 6829 White Oak Way, July 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jamie Lindsey, P.O. Box 7223, July 2, 2021, Chapter 13.
Marqueita L. Nzeh (fka Marqueita L. Harris), 1009 Anemone Drive, July 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
Omega Barnett, P.O. Box 934, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Reginald Jones, 2408 Vollman Lane, June 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
OSCEOLA Malechia Gray, 509 Edrington Ave., June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Sarah Jane Myers, 111 Gavin Drive, July 1, 2021, Chapter 7.
Tiffany Dawn Burcham (fka Tiffany Dawn Jones), 14 County Road 735, July 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Walter Ashley Sr., 3400 Lilac St., July 2, 2021, Chapter 13.
POCAHONTAS Mona Lynn Hutchins, 3855 Country Club Road, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
PRAIRIE GROVE Linda Sue Remington, 105 S. Pitman St., June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
RISON Tina M. Gray (aka Tina Gray Rauls), P.O. Box 82, July 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
ROGERS James D. Paulson, P.O. Box 1051, June 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE Bridgette Kay Watson, 301 W. 16th Court, Apt. A, July 2, 2021, Chapter 7.
Leon and Brenda K. Black, 309 Harris Circle, July 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
SMACKOVER Mary Susan Jarrell, 1380 E. 10th St., July 2, 2021, Chapter 7.
TEXARKANA Jennifer N. Hellums, 3400 Dogwood St., July 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
THORNTON Tilda Leaks, P.O. Box 184, June 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
WARREN Kelly Elizabeth Jackson (fdba K. & W. Transportation and Hotshot Services, LLC; fka Kelly E. Smith), 1303 Forrest Road, July 2, 2021, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Lillian Latasha Frazier, 409 Rainer Road, July 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
Mark T. Shidler, 216 W. Danner Ave., No. 1, June 30, 2021, Chapter 13.