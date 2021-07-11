Business news in brief

Baptist Health closes clinic

The Baptist Health Family Clinic-Chaffee Closing has closed. Dr. Eric Dolshagen has begun practicing at Baptist Health Family Clinic-Massard at 6100 Massard Road in Fort Smith.

Baptist Health clinic relocates

Baptist Health Foot and Ankle Clinic-Fort Smith has relocated to 5428 Ellsworth Road in Fort Smith. Dr. Spencer Mortensen has begun seeing patients at the new location. The phone number for the clinic is the same, 479-573-7905.

