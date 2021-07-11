Best-sellers

Fiction

PROJECT HAIL MARY by Andy Weir. Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.

SOOLEY by John Grisham. Samuel Sooleymon receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central and determines to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.

THE MAIDENS by Alex Michaelides. A therapist suspects a Greek tragedy professor at Cambridge University of committing murder.

GOLDEN GIRL by Elin Hilderbrand. A Nantucket novelist gets one final summer to watch what happens from the great beyond.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

MALIBU RISING by Taylor Jenkins Reid. An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

THE PRESIDENT'S DAUGHTER by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.

Nonfiction

KILLING THE MOB by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The 10th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series looks at organized crime in the United States during the 20th century.

THE BOMBER MAFIA by Malcolm Gladwell. A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.

GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

CASTE by Isabel Wilkerson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish-American father, and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED by John Green. A collection of personal essays that review different facets of the human-centered planet.