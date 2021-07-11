Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

June 29

Anani Lopez and Steven Maldonado, Little Rock, son.

July 1

Amanda Privett and Marcus Bohanan Jr., Little Rock, daughter.

July 2

Skylar and Kara Redman, Haskell, son.

Ashley Stenhouse and Marcus Johnson, Little Rock, daughter.

James and Kaitlyn Griffin, Little Rock, son.

July 4

Paolo and Chasity Alix, Jacksonville, daughter.