Birth Announcements

Births
The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
June 29
Anani Lopez and Steven Maldonado, Little Rock, son.
July 1
Amanda Privett and Marcus Bohanan Jr., Little Rock, daughter.
July 2
Skylar and Kara Redman, Haskell, son.
Ashley Stenhouse and Marcus Johnson, Little Rock, daughter.
James and Kaitlyn Griffin, Little Rock, son.
July 4
Paolo and Chasity Alix, Jacksonville, daughter.