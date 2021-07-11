Little Rock notebook

Board fills posts

on commissions

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors made appointments to boards and commissions following a closed executive session Tuesday.

The board appointed Rebecca Smith, Mary Olive Stephens and Michael Marquez to the board of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. The museum, formerly called the Arkansas Arts Center, is closed as it undergoes an overhaul. It is expected to reopen in the fall of 2022.

Additionally, Keith Harvey was appointed to the board of the Little Rock Port Authority. Rajesh Mehta was appointed to the Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission.

Ribon-cutting for

incubator July 22

The Central Arkansas Library System's business-incubator partnership with the group Advancing Black Entrepreneurship, known as the Rock It! Lab, will hold a ribbon-cutting July 22, according to a Wednesday news release.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at 120 River Market Ave. It will include comments from Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and opportunities to meet with Rock It! Lab members.

The operations of the business incubator had been held over Zoom until recently, according to the release.

In a statement, Advancing Black Entrepreneurship founder Benito Lubazibwa said the lab "serves as a launch pad where ideas are born and businesses grow."

"Our thesis is that democratizing entrepreneurship is a viable pathway for under-resourced entrepreneurs to create economic mobility," Lubazibwa said.