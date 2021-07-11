Board updated on 911-system consolidation idea

FORT SMITH -- People in Sebastian County are receptive to a potential consolidation of the 911 system that could result in financial savings, according to an organization looking into the idea.

Crystal Lawrence of the Florida-based Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International provided the Sebastian County 911 Board with a general overview of what it learned this week as part of a feasibility study that will look at consolidating the county's three call centers. Call centers handle individual emergency service units, including police, fire and ambulance.

County Judge David Hudson said after a 911 Board meeting Tuesday that the objective of the study is to allow the county to have the most effective and efficient response possible for emergency services.

Sebastian County has two primary call centers: the Sebastian County sheriff's office and the Fort Smith Police Department. It also has a secondary call center in Fort Smith EMS, and the Sebastian County Emergency Operations Center in Fort Smith can serve as a call center should any of the others fail.

Lawrence said the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International had visited all three call centers since Tuesday. The organization conducted interviews with the staff and leadership, toured the facilities, and collected data and information such as call volumes, financial reports, square footages and information pertaining to staffing.

It also obtained documents from these centers, observed how they operated and conducted an inventory of their equipment. It plans on getting additional accurate information from them in the future.

Lawrence also gave the board a breakdown of the association's initial observations from these site visits. These covered a variety of topics and will be developed further in a final report to the board.

She said the association has no reason to believe that funding is not available for a consolidation based on what it has seen from budgetary documents it has obtained and interviews it has conducted. The association also believes it will see a cost savings in a consolidation once it starts "crunching numbers."

"Can't tell you what that is, how much it is or where it sits just yet," Lawrence said. "That's forthcoming in the report, but generally speaking, there's always a cost savings with consolidation."

In addition, Lawrence said the association found that buy-in for a potential consolidation was there in people it spoke with from the three call centers. She called this factor the most important piece in this process.

"So that is a very big step," Lawrence said. "It is very good to hear that, for the most part, everyone is open to the idea of a consolidation."

However, Lawrence noted that there appears to be, at least at this point, some disparity in the salaries and benefits between the three centers. The centers all have some additional ancillary job duties, meaning those that are not directly involved with the taking and dispatching of emergency calls.

"All of those things have to be taken into consideration because they are important to the function of those businesses, but we need to be aware of what those ancillary duties are and move forward from that," Lawrence said.

The city of Fort Smith is waiting for the results of a pay study conducted by Johannsen Group that will assess pay and benefits of the roughly 950 workers employed by the city.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said the city will provide information that it will receive from this study pertaining to the city's Police Department and dispatching staff to the association for it to incorporate into its report for the consolidation study.