Branson buckling in for dream ride to space

Virgin Galactic will become the first rocket company to launch its boss when Richard Branson straps into one of his sleek, shiny space planes this weekend.

The self-described tie-loathing adventurer and troublemaker will join five company employees for today's test flight from New Mexico's southern desert -- the company's fourth trip to the edge of space.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVQeGBsAORQ]

Branson assigned himself to Virgin Galactic's first full-scale crew, jumping ahead of Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos, an even richer rocketeer looking to launch himself into space. Bezos' liftoff is set for July 20 from west Texas.

A brief look at Branson's ride and company:

BOSS ON BOARD

The London-born founder of the Virgin Group says he's "not apprehensive at all, and it is the dream of a lifetime" to ride into space. The longtime fitness fanatic put in extra effort to prepare for the brief up-and-down flight. "I'm in my 70s now, so you either let yourself go or you get fit and enjoy life." Branson's family will be there as he climbs aboard the rocket plane for takeoff. During the three to four minutes of weightlessness, "I'll be looking back at our beautiful Earth and taking it all in and realize that only 500 other people have done this." Closer to 600, actually, but still a relatively small number.

WHO ELSE IS FLYING

Two pilots are needed to fly the rocket plane from the time it's released to shoot into space until it glides down to a runway. It will be the third trip to space for chief pilot David Mackay, a Scottish-born test pilot for the British air force who went on to fly for Branson's Virgin Atlantic, and the second for chief flight instructor Michael Masucci. Chief astronaut instructor Beth Moses, a former NASA engineer, is also launching for the second time. Joining Branson as space rookies are lead operations engineer Colin Bennett and Sirisha Bandla, a vice president.

ROCKET PLANE

Virgin Galactic's space plane, Unity, will take off attached to a specially designed double aircraft. After reaching nearly 50,000 feet, the plane will be released and drop for a moment or two before its rocket motor ignites to send the craft on a steep climb toward space, exceeding 3 G's, or three times the force of Earth's gravity. The motor will shut off once the craft reaches space -- a maximum altitude of about 55 miles is anticipated -- enveloping the ship in silence as everyone but the pilots unbuckle, float and gaze out the 17 windows at Earth and the black void of space. After a few minutes of weightlessness, the occupants will strap back in as the plane reorients itself for entry. The rocket plane will glide back to conclude about 15 minutes of free flight.

TRACK RECORD

Founded in 2004, Virgin Galactic started when Branson teamed up with aircraft designer Burt Rutan to provide the necessary spaceship technology. A 2007 rocket motor test in California's Mojave Desert left three workers dead and three more injured. In 2014, the rocket plane Enterprise broke apart during a test flight, killing one pilot and seriously injuring the other. Unity, the replacement ship, began flight tests in 2016. It made its first trip to the edge of space in 2018 and the second in 2019, both times from Mojave. Operations moved to New Mexico's Spaceport America, with the company's third spaceflight launching May 22.

WHAT'S NEXT

After Branson's launch, Virgin Galactic plans two more test flights for this summer and fall before inviting paying customers on board. The next launch will include more company employees, and the last will have Italian air force members conducting research. If all goes well, the first of the more than 600 confirmed ticket holders will climb aboard next year. Initial tickets went for $250,000; no word on whether that will change.

FILE - This Saturday, May 22, 2021 image provided by Virgin Galactic shows the release of VSS Unity from VMS Eve and ignition of the rocket motor over Spaceport America, N.M. After reaching nearly 50,000 feet (15,000 meters), Unity will be released from the specially designed aircraft, and drop for a moment or two before its rocket motor ignites to send the craft on a steep climb toward space. (Virgin Galactic via AP, File)

FILE - This image provided by Virgin Galactic shows, from left, Chief Pilot Dave Mackay, Lead Operations Engineer Colin Bennett, Chief Astronaut Instructor Beth Moses, Founder of Virgin Galactic Richard Branson, Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations Sirisha Bandla and pilot Michael Masucci. Just a week shy of turning 71, the London-born founder of the Virgin Group will become only the second septuagenarian in space. (Virgin Galactic via AP, File)