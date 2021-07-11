Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $150,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Arco Design/Build Construction Company, 9401 Diamond Drive, North Little Rock, $12,000,000.

Hydco, Inc., 5503 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, $1,200,000.

K.O. Construction Management, 4221 Warden Road, North Little Rock, $1,000,000.

N/A, 2501 Willow St., North Little Rock, $1,000,000.

CDI Contractors Inc., 4315 McCain Blvd., North Little Rock, $800,000.

Gary Semling, 3721 E. Roosevelt Road, Little Rock, $750,000.

Hutton Contracting Company, 4450 E. McCain Blvd., North Little Rock, $500,000.

N/A, 2501 Willow St., North Little Rock, $437,000.

Ally Energy Solutions, 5701 Lindsey Road, Little Rock, $250,000.

City of North Little Rock, 8050 Remount Road, North Little Rock, $150,000.

Alston Construction Company, 13001 U.S. 70, North Little Rock, $144,000.

Michael Orndorff Construction, LLC, 414 E. 21st St., Little Rock, $120,000.

Massey Construction, LLC, 3901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, $85,000.

Austin Construction Inc., 1308 W. Second St., Little Rock, $75,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Randy Wright Builders, LLC, 30 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $896,000.

Willmark Homes, LLC, 4944 E. Crestwood Drive, Little Rock, $600,000.

Coburn Construction, LLC, 10 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.

Midsouth Properties, LLC, 23 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.

Harris Building Group, LLC, 7 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $250,000.

Brown Custom Homes, 1016 Sussix Loop, North Little Rock, $215,000.

Kathy Kane, 1906 N. Tyler St., Little Rock, $140,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 12316 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock, $105,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 12301 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock, $105,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 12321 Wahoo Drive, North Little Rock, $104,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 12305 Vision Court, North Little Rock, $99,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 1805 Tiger Lily Lane, North Little Rock, $90,000.

KHC Design Inc., 12000 Fairway Drive, Little Rock, $75,000.