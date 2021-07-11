Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $150,000 or more:
COMMERCIAL
Arco Design/Build Construction Company, 9401 Diamond Drive, North Little Rock, $12,000,000.
Hydco, Inc., 5503 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, $1,200,000.
K.O. Construction Management, 4221 Warden Road, North Little Rock, $1,000,000.
N/A, 2501 Willow St., North Little Rock, $1,000,000.
CDI Contractors Inc., 4315 McCain Blvd., North Little Rock, $800,000.
Gary Semling, 3721 E. Roosevelt Road, Little Rock, $750,000.
Hutton Contracting Company, 4450 E. McCain Blvd., North Little Rock, $500,000.
N/A, 2501 Willow St., North Little Rock, $437,000.
Ally Energy Solutions, 5701 Lindsey Road, Little Rock, $250,000.
City of North Little Rock, 8050 Remount Road, North Little Rock, $150,000.
Alston Construction Company, 13001 U.S. 70, North Little Rock, $144,000.
Michael Orndorff Construction, LLC, 414 E. 21st St., Little Rock, $120,000.
Massey Construction, LLC, 3901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, $85,000.
Austin Construction Inc., 1308 W. Second St., Little Rock, $75,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Randy Wright Builders, LLC, 30 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $896,000.
Willmark Homes, LLC, 4944 E. Crestwood Drive, Little Rock, $600,000.
Coburn Construction, LLC, 10 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.
Midsouth Properties, LLC, 23 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.
Harris Building Group, LLC, 7 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $250,000.
Brown Custom Homes, 1016 Sussix Loop, North Little Rock, $215,000.
Kathy Kane, 1906 N. Tyler St., Little Rock, $140,000.
Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 12316 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock, $105,000.
Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 12301 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock, $105,000.
Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 12321 Wahoo Drive, North Little Rock, $104,000.
Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 12305 Vision Court, North Little Rock, $99,000.
Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 1805 Tiger Lily Lane, North Little Rock, $90,000.
KHC Design Inc., 12000 Fairway Drive, Little Rock, $75,000.