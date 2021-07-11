The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 1701 Westpark Dr. 202, residential, 2:50 a.m. July 4, property value unknown.

72209

• 8509 Doyle Springs Road, residential, Steven Estell, 9 a.m. June 28, property valued at $800.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1517 W. Short 17th St., residential, Brian Coleman Jr., 2:01 p.m. June 27, property valued at $460.

• 1121 W. Scenic, residential, Lillian Marshall, 10:30 a.m. July 1, property valued at $1,700.

• 1400 N. Willow, residential, Bonna Johnson, 6:28 p.m. July 2, property valued at $512.

72116

• 3900 McCain Park, B8A249, residential, Bryan Kelly, 8 a.m. June 28, property valued at $2,545.

• 5601 John F. Kennedy Blvd. S202, commercial, Manpower, 6:30 p.m. June 29, property valued at $1,520.

72117

• 2200 E. Broadway, residential, Carlos Harges, 11 a.m. June 27, property valued at $110.

72118

• 6409 Windhill Dr., residential, Craig Coleman, 3:40 a.m. June 26, property valued at $2,950.

• 5061 Velvet Ridge, BSA22, residential, Pratanya Green, 10 p.m. June 26, property valued at $550.

• 202 W. 28th St., residential, Brannon Runions, 9:30 a.m. June 30, property valued at $5,010.

• 1201 Parkway, commercial, Discount Auto Detail, 5 p.m. June 28, property valued at $1,169.

• 3301 Pike, commercial, Levy Unlimited Gas Station, 11:30 p.m. July 1, property value unknown.

• 1112 W 51st St., commercial, JaQualynn Rice, 10:40 p.m. July 8, property valued at $18.