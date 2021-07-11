BUSINESS PEOPLE

GOVERNMENT

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission has announced that it has named Jennifer Fowler as the new director of the Arkansas National Science Foundation Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Jeremy Greer is the new dean of Ouachita Baptist University’s Pruet School of Christian Studies.

LEGAL

PPGMR Law welcomes attorneys Sarah Page Tacker and Forrest C. Stobaugh to its Little Rock office.

Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC announce that Sarah Keith-Bolden has been named a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America (LCA), an invitation-only trial lawyer honorary society.

MEDICINE

Michael Thomsen, Ph.D., has been named the director of the Center for the Study of Obesity in the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

NONPROFIT

Right to Start has appointed Kim Lane as chief operating officer.

Arkansas Farm Bureau has hired Jeff McClure as events director for the 190,000-member organization.

UTILITIES

Harold Hounwanou was recently promoted to director of Collection System Maintenance and Cary Beth Lipscomb, was recently promoted to engineering manager of Capital Improvement for the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority.