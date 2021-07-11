Calendar 7-11-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Sunday, July 11

Art League plans meeting

The Pine Bluff Art League will meet from 2-4 p.m. July 11. The art league recently began in person meetings again at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Member Gerry DeLongchamp will present a program on pastels. Member Julia Barrett will discuss her works including one she painted during her High Flow Neon Acrylic workshop. The league will implement safety measures for its members and visitors. Masks will be required and social distancing encouraged. Refreshments won't be served. Space is limited to 40 people, according to a news release.

Underway

Grant applications being accepted for charitable programs

Nonprofits in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County may begin Saturday applying online for Giving Tree grants through the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation (PBACF). Applications must be submitted by Aug. 15 at https://www.arcf.org/apply-for-giving-tree-grants/ Any IRS 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, government agency or hospital in Jefferson County is eligible to apply. Grants are not made to individuals. Applications will be reviewed by a grant-making committee from PBACF. Any nonprofit that received a grant in 2020 must complete a grant report to be considered for this current grant cycle, according to a news release.

Free medical services set at Lake Village

The U.S. Department of Defense and Delta Regional Authority will host a medical mission at Lake Village through July 17 offering free medical care for people ages 3 and up, according to a news release. The Delta Wellness Mission 2021 will be held at Lakeside High School at Lake Village and patients will be seen on a first come, first served basis. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1-5 p.m. July 11; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 12-16; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17. Military personnel will offer free basic medical exams, eye exams, single vision prescriptions glasses and dental services. There's no residency requirements. Details: IRT.defense.gov.

Beginning Monday, July 12

Library hosts Gross reading event; scholarship available

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System will host the Rosemary Gross Summer Student Reading Challenge July 12-23. Rosemary Preston Gross' children established a reading program in her name at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library along with a $500 scholarship for a high school graduate who is going to college this fall, according to a news release. Participants will receive awards and one graduate will be awarded the $500 scholarship for reading the most books. An awards ceremony will be held July 28 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the main library. The reading challenge will be split into five age groups: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-11, and seniors. When students sign up, they will be assigned a reading chart with spaces for different stickers to be placed on it after reading a book. These reading charts will be posted at the main library downtown, 600 S. Main St. Any student in Jefferson County can participate in this reading challenge. However, students must be signed up at the main library. Details: (870) 534-4802.

UAM Kids University set

The sixth UAM Kids' University will be held Monday through Thursday, July 12-15, at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The day camp for students entering first through sixth grades in the fall aims to cultivate new interests, expand knowledge, and spark imagination and creativity, according to a news release. Sessions for students in grades 1-3 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Sessions for fourth through sixth graders will be held from 1-5 p.m. Early registration before May 31: Single-day rate -- $25 per day; all four days: $80. Registration fees: Single-day rate increases to $30 per day after May 31. The price for all four days increased to $100 after May 31. Register online at https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at newtonr@uamont.edu or call (870) 460-1596.

Beginning Tuesday, July 13

Art league features Jennings' work

The Pine Bluff Art League will host an exhibition featuring work by member Crystal Jennings from July 13 through Aug. 19. A reception for the exhibition will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. July 14 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The community is invited to view work by the artist in the main gallery hall. Jennings' work has been exhibited throughout Arkansas including in multiple "Annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibitions" at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Jonesboro's Bradbury Art Museum and in the "2021 Small Works on Paper" hosted by the Arkansas Arts Council.

ASC presents teacher workshops

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present a free teacher workshop series from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 13-15. Participants may attend virtually for one or multiple sessions. Dates and topics are: July 13: Trauma–Informed Education; July 14: Learning Through ALL the ARTS!; and July 15: Arts & Science Center: Your Learning Resource. The registration deadline is 11:59 p.m. July 7. For more information, email ASC Executive Director Rachel Miller at rmiller@asc701.org.

Wednesday, July 14

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, July 15

Former Razorback Elliott to speak at Rotary

The Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff will host its annual Hooten's Arkansas Football program during its luncheon at 11:30 a.m. July 15 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The program will be presented by Hooten's and feature special guest Marcus Elliott, former Razorback All-Southwest Conference offensive lineman, according to a news release. The club is extending this invitation to representatives from all football programs in Southeast Arkansas. Details: Roy Ferrell at roywferrell@gmail.com.

Through Friday, July 16

Music award applications available

The Lewis Prize for Music is accepting 2022 Accelerator Awards applications. The agency is a music arts philanthropy committed to awarding at least $15 million over the next five years to youth development organizations, according to a news release. The awards are open to creative youth development music organizations seeking to influence youth-serving systems so all young people have access to learning, creating, and performing experiences that reflect their culture and identity, according to the release. The application deadline is July 16. Details: https://www.thelewisprize.org/current-award-opportunities.

Sunday, July 18

Historical society to host summer meeting

The summer meeting of the Jefferson County Historical Society will be held at 2 p.m. July 18 at the Pine Bluff-Jefferson County Historical Museum, 201 E. 4th Ave. The meeting is open to the public. The speaker will be Thomas A. Deblack, an author and retired professor from Arkansas Tech University. Deblack will give a presentation on Hercules King Cannon White, a Civil War veteran who served six non-consecutive terms as Pine Bluff's mayor in the years 1885-1907. The community is invited to attend the historical society meeting. The Pine Bluff-Jefferson County Historical Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a. m. to 2 p. m. Saturday. Details: Historical Museum, (870) 541-5402.

Thursday, July 22

Irene Rosenzweig Exhibition opens

The Arts & Science Centere for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host the 2021 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition July 22 through Oct. 16. An opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. July 22. Juror Deidre Argyle, assistant professor of sculpture at Missouri State University at Springfield, will announce prize winners at 5:30 p.m. including Best of Show, first place, second place, and three merit awards.

Beginning Saturday, July 24

ASC hosts The Miracle Worker auditions

The Arts & Science Centere for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., is seeking people ages 11 and older to audition for its September theatrical production, The Miracle Worker. Audition dates are July 24-25. For more information and to sign up for an audition slot, visit asc701.org/auditions. This drama tells the story of Annie Sullivan and her student Helen Keller, who is blind and deaf. Performances are set for 7 p.m. Sept. 10, 11, 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 at the Adam B. Robinson Black Box Theater in the ART WORKS on Main at 627 S. Main St.

Beginning Thurday, July 29

UAPB alumni group plans conference

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association invites alumni to register for the Virtual Alumni 2021 Summer Conference to be held July 29-31 via Zoom. The event will be hosted by the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association, Pulaski County Alumni Chapter, according to a news release. Highlights include: speakers and presenters, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Day and Ask the Administration. On Ask the Administration, participants may submit a maximum of two questions to UAPBalumniconference@gmail.com to be addressed by either National Alumni President Kymara Seals or UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander or their appointees. Regular registration is $30 per person (through July 5). Alumni are also encouraged to make a donation for the Summer Conference Scholarship Fund to help a UAPB student in need of tuition or book assistance. Details: uapbalumni.org or the National Alumni Office at (870) 536-2309.