Capitol fencing mostly gone, visitors again chill on plaza

WASHINGTON -- The barbed wire, metal fencing and concrete barrier that encircled the Capitol after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the complex on Jan. 6. gave way Saturday to an open plaza filled with families lounging on picnic blankets, dogs on leashes and visitors in sunglasses and hats.

Crews began taking down pieces of the fencing Friday evening. The remaining barriers were piled onto trucks and forklifted away Saturday morning.

The perimeter had become one of the last remaining symbols of the failed security response to the riots that disrupted Congress from confirming President Joe Biden's election victory and led to the deaths of five people.

The fencing also had become a political flash point in recent months, with officials denouncing permanent enclosures that would restrict public access to the building that previously had about 2.5 million visitors per year.

"The Capitol grounds were meant to be used as a park, a place for sledding, a place to come and enjoy the open air, and we want it to return to that use," said Democrat Eleanor Holmes Norton, Washington D.C.'s nonvoting delegate in the House who has been trying to get the fence taken down.

So far, more than 500 people have been charged with federal crimes in the attack, when some Trump supporters brawled with police, broke windows and endangered lawmakers.

The House narrowly approved a $1.9 billion security bill in May that includes strengthening the Capitol building with reinforced windows and doors and additional surveillance, among other measures. The legislation now faces an uphill battle for Senate approval.

The fencing is expected to be removed within three days and the Architect of the Capitol can "expeditiously reinstall the temporary fencing should conditions warrant," according to a memo sent Wednesday to lawmakers.

Capitol Police will continue to monitor threats and the Capitol will still remain closed to public visitors, according to the memo. The fencing has been scaled down significantly since the riot's immediate aftermath, when the razor-wire enclosure circled the Capitol, Supreme Court and federal buildings and soldiers monitored checkpoints.

This spring, that enforcement shrank to securing just the dome. But 12 days after the road near the Capitol reopened in April, a car plowed into two Capitol Police officers, killing William Evans, a father of two and an 18-year veteran of the department.

The driver was fatally shot. The second deadly attack at the Capitol in less than three months since the riot and after a year of widespread protests throughout Washington sparked additional debate on how to defend the nation's capital.

Residents of Capitol Hill have expressed concern for months with the fortification of their neighborhood and the restrictions to the Capitol.

"Part of what's beautiful about our Capitol and what's very different than capitols around the world, is that we do have this access. It's not closed off, it's intended for every citizen to have access to it," said Allison Cunningham, 37, a longtime resident of Capitol Hill.

Cunningham started a petition against the fence as soon as she heard of the proposal for making it permanent by the Capitol Police's acting chief, Yogananda Pittman, at the end of January. Garnering over 34,000 signatures from across the region and country, Cunningham said she heard from other neighbors who wanted to work together to find better security solutions, which led to the creation of their community-based group, Don't Fence the Capitol.

"Don't Fence the Capitol was concerned that continued presence of a fence would serve as kind of an acknowledgment that insurrectionists won in some ways," Cunningham said. "They were able to permanently change the way our democracy functions."