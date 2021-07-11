Carin Schoppmeyer: June social completes Challenge

The Summer Soiree Social on June 26 at Heroncrest in Springdale concluded this year's annual Cancer Challenge. The evening was the final event in the multi-day fundraiser that this year included golf, tennis, pickleball and trap shoot tournaments and a 10K/5K/1M Run Walk.

The indoor/outdoor social event included ax throwing, a silent auction, roaming photo booth and was an opportunity for the nonprofit organization to laud Vernon Solis with the Michael Shassere Volunteer of the Year Award and Ken Lassiter with the Hidden Hero Award.

The mission of the Cancer Challenge is to "advocate and support world-class cancer care in Northwest Arkansas."

Organizers say proceeds from the Cancer Challenge stay in Northwest Arkansas, and the group has granted some $13.2 million to local cancer services and programs since its founding in 1993. Grant recipients have included Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest, Circle of Life Hospice, Community Clinic, Hope Cancer Resources, Mercy Health Foundation of Northwest Arkansas, oncology supportive services and Washington Regional Cancer Support Home. Organizers say the group has served more than 475,000 Northwest Arkansans since the challenge was established.

Girish Gupta, board chairman, says: "The programs supported by Cancer Challenge funding are providing important services for people here in our community. From cancer prevention services and education to treatment navigation and survivorship skills, these programs are making a significant difference in the lives of thousands of Northwest Arkansas residents."

Next up for the group is Golf to Give Back on Sept. 16 at Topgolf in Rogers. Admission is $200 per golfer, and sponsorships are available.

Those championing the challenge at the soiree included Janna and Vernon Solis, Ken Lassiter, Ellen and Malcolm Hayward, Gay Prescott, Nancy and Drew Collom, Cam Smith, Danyelle and Eric Musselman, Gay Prescott, Arden and Bill Baxter, Jeannine Brazzeal, Beth Bengs, Holli Patrick, Dianna and Mike Whittington, Gail and Craig Powers, Sophia Roehl and Luke Vera, Monica and Gabe Sconzert, Monica and Stephen Sanders, Gran Callahan, Hannah and Sergio Hernandez, Cherie and Jeff Seyfarth, Christi and Jim Gallagher, Melody Martens and Debbie and Brian Holt.

