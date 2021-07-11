Casino set to help in shot effort

Saracen Casino Resort and the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care have partnered to provide free covid-19 vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the casino in Pine Bluff. The shots will be available to all those who are 18 years and older, according to a news release.

Those interested in getting vaccinated are to enter the facility at the bus-lobby entrance located at the front of Saracen Casino. Guests are asked to have photo identification and an insurance card if available. The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care is working on behalf of the Arkansas Department of Health to provide the inoculations.

"We are delighted to work with Saracen Casino Resort to offer this unique opportunity to their employees and patrons," said Ray Hanley, Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care president and chief executive officer. "With the rise in the number of covid cases because of the delta variant, it is more important now more than ever to receive the vaccine."

The project is a critical part of a statewide effort to meet Gov. Asa Hutchinson's directive of completing vaccinations for at least 50% of Arkansas adults, according to the release.

"Saracen has thousands of visitors every day, and we're thrilled to provide the state's newest casino as a host site for free vaccinations," said Carlton Saffa, Saracen Casino's chief market officer. "The health and safety of our guests and team members is a top priority. Helping make covid vaccinations available is consistent with our deep community-commitment to Pine Bluff, Jefferson County, and all of Arkansas."