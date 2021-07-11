City to keep health board, widen focus

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city's Board of Health will continue with a broader purpose, this time without a time limit attached.

The Fayetteville City Council voted 7-0 Tuesday to continue operation of the board and the volunteer city public health officer position. The council resurrected the board in June last year at the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, after dissolving it in 2018 for a lack of items to discuss.

Last year's resolution included a provision for the council to review whether it should dissolve, reconstitute or repurpose the board within four weeks of the state emergency declaration ending. The declaration related to the pandemic expired in May.

State law allows cities to create their own boards of health to "secure the city and its inhabitants from the evils of contagious, malignant and infectious diseases." The board has since met regularly with the appointed public health officer, Dr. Marti Sharkey, who has carried out various efforts such as messaging, advocacy and data tracking during the pandemic.

Sharkey said she hopes to develop a pandemic plan for the city to better prepare for the next major event. The pandemic also has produced long-term health ramifications for residents, including mental health issues, diabetes, obesity, an increase in drug and alcohol use, and sexually transmitted diseases that need to be addressed, she said.

"We need money to address all of this," Sharkey said.

Council Member D'Andre Jones introduced an amendment to increase the board's scope of duties. A new section requests that the board and the public health officer apply their expertise to improving equitable health outcomes for underserved populations. The section asks for eventual recommendations.

Jones said his amendment applies beyond the impact of covid-19.

"It's based on any population that has historically dealt with health disparities," he said.

In August last year, Jones sponsored a resolution that the council adopted declaring racism a public health emergency.

Council Member Teresa Turk said the board is still needed to address a resurgence in covid-19 in the state.

"The board of health has served us very well as we continue to address some of these really serious issues, and also addressing inequities in health care," she said.