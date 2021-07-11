City to let businesses' parklets remain

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville City Council voted 7-0 to allow businesses to operate parklets in city-owned parking spaces or rights of way.

Parklets are seating areas installed in city-owned spaces outside the doors of restaurants and bars, mostly downtown. There are such installations in front of Plomo Quesadillas, 21st Amendment and TheatreSquared, for example.

The council voted to streamline the process for parklets last year as a way for businesses to gain revenue with outdoor seating during the pandemic. The measure the council passed Tuesday keeps the process in place but strikes an emergency provision waiving the fees associated with a permit.

Jerry Davis, general manager for a number of downtown businesses, including 21st Amendment and Los Lobos, said the parklets succeeded in bringing an increase in revenue. People use them even when the businesses that built them are closed, he said.

"These parklets are a great attraction for Dickson Street itself," Davis said.